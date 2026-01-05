Did Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan predict Venezuela’s fall years before the US raid on President Nicolas Maduro?

The clip isn’t explosive combat or a cinematic coup. It’s a quiet, unnerving monologue
When US special forces entered Venezuela in the early hours of January 3 and detained President Nicolás Maduro, the world reacted in disbelief. Social media, however, reacted with recognition.
Almost instantly, a clip from Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 2 began resurfacing online. Released in 2019, the scene now feels less like scripted television and more like a rehearsal for today’s headlines. Six years after it first aired, the moment has gone viral not because it predicted events—but because it captured the mindset that would eventually justify them.
The scene at the centre of the internet frenzy isn’t an explosion or a coup. It’s a quiet exchange inside a Washington policy forum.
Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst portrayed by John Krasinski, asks a room full of decision-makers to name the greatest threat to global stability. The answers come quickly: Russia, China, North Korea.
Then Ryan pivots.
“Any Venezuela takers?”
The question lands awkwardly. No one responds. That silence, once played for dramatic effect, is now what’s unsettling viewers in 2026.
Ryan proceeds to dismantle the assumption that Venezuela is peripheral or irrelevant. He outlines the country’s staggering oil reserves—larger than those of Saudi Arabia or Iran—alongside its vast gold and mineral wealth. He poses the contradiction at the heart of the nation’s crisis: how can a country so rich become so catastrophically poor?
His conclusion is sharp and unapologetic: Venezuela isn’t powerless. It’s strategically irresistible.
When Jack Ryan Season 2 aired, the Venezuela storyline was controversial. Critics accused the show of repackaging US foreign policy anxieties as entertainment. The fictional president, Nicolás Reyes, was seen as a thinly veiled caricature of Maduro, and the show’s framing of American intervention drew accusations of Cold War nostalgia and ideological bias.
Venezuelan officials at the time dismissed the series as propaganda.
But in 2026, the viral clip is being rewatched not as endorsement, but as exposition—a snapshot of how Washington has long viewed Venezuela through the lens of proximity, resources, and instability.
In the show, Ryan hunts Reyes as part of a covert operation to prevent Venezuela from becoming a criminal state. In real life, the US now says it acted to dismantle one.
According to the White House, Maduro’s capture was the culmination of years of investigations into alleged narcotics trafficking linked to the Cartel de los Soles. Those allegations crystallised with a US indictment in 2020. What was once legal pressure has now turned into physical custody.
Following overnight airstrikes across Caracas and other strategic locations, President Trump announced that Maduro had been extracted and flown to the United States. Images of the former Venezuelan leader blindfolded and handcuffed shocked allies and adversaries alike, marking Washington’s most dramatic intervention in Latin America since the invasion of Panama in 1989.
Trump went further. He declared that the US would temporarily “run” Venezuela, including supervising its oil reserves, until what he described as a “safe and orderly transition” could be arranged. American energy companies, he added, would return to rehabilitate the country’s decaying infrastructure.
Venezuela’s confrontation with the US has always been rooted in resources.
The Orinoco Belt contains some of the world’s largest reserves of extra-heavy crude—difficult to extract, but uniquely compatible with US refining systems. Even under sanctions, Venezuelan oil exports rebounded in 2025 to more than 900,000 barrels per day. Alongside oil, the country possesses significant natural gas deposits and gold-rich mining regions that, in recent years, have become entangled with illegal mining and armed groups.
US officials argue that this wealth fuelled corruption and repression. Caracas, in turn, accused Washington of imperial ambition. That standoff hardened over a decade of disputed elections, sanctions, economic collapse, and diplomatic isolation.
By the time US aircraft struck Caracas, the confrontation was no longer theoretical.
In Jack Ryan, the term “failed state” is central to the argument for intervention. At the time, it sounded exaggerated.
In 2026, it is the language Washington itself is using.
Venezuela’s economic implosion sent millions fleeing the country, devastated public services, and hollowed out institutions. For US policymakers, that collapse—combined with Venezuela’s geographic proximity and resource wealth—became an intolerable risk.
One line from the show now circulates alongside news footage: unstable governments, Ryan says, are “the greatest of opportunities” for global powers.
It’s a line that lands differently when US troops are securing oil facilities rather than chasing fictional villains.
To be clear, Jack Ryan did not foresee US helicopters lifting off from Caracas or Maduro appearing in a Manhattan detention centre. Its characters are fictional. Its plot is dramatised.
What it captured with uncomfortable clarity was the logic that would later dominate real-world decision-making: that Venezuela’s collapse transformed it from a humanitarian tragedy into a strategic problem.
As Russia and China condemn the US operation as an act of hegemonic overreach, the show’s geopolitical framework feels less speculative and more diagnostic.
In 2019, Jack Ryan Season 2 was dismissed as a messy reflection of contemporary anxieties. In 2026, with Maduro in US custody and Washington openly managing Venezuela’s oil, it looks eerily like a rough draft of reality.
The series didn’t predict the future.
It simply understood how power thinks when resources, proximity, and instability collide.
And six years later, that understanding has moved from the screen to the world stage.
