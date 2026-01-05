Did Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan predict Venezuela’s fall years before the US raid on President Nicolas Maduro?

The Orinoco Belt contains some of the world’s largest reserves of extra-heavy crude—difficult to extract, but uniquely compatible with US refining systems. Even under sanctions, Venezuelan oil exports rebounded in 2025 to more than 900,000 barrels per day. Alongside oil, the country possesses significant natural gas deposits and gold-rich mining regions that, in recent years, have become entangled with illegal mining and armed groups.

Trump went further. He declared that the US would temporarily “run” Venezuela, including supervising its oil reserves, until what he described as a “safe and orderly transition” could be arranged. American energy companies, he added, would return to rehabilitate the country’s decaying infrastructure.

Following overnight airstrikes across Caracas and other strategic locations, President Trump announced that Maduro had been extracted and flown to the United States. Images of the former Venezuelan leader blindfolded and handcuffed shocked allies and adversaries alike, marking Washington’s most dramatic intervention in Latin America since the invasion of Panama in 1989.

According to the White House, Maduro’s capture was the culmination of years of investigations into alleged narcotics trafficking linked to the Cartel de los Soles. Those allegations crystallised with a US indictment in 2020. What was once legal pressure has now turned into physical custody.

Ryan proceeds to dismantle the assumption that Venezuela is peripheral or irrelevant. He outlines the country’s staggering oil reserves—larger than those of Saudi Arabia or Iran—alongside its vast gold and mineral wealth. He poses the contradiction at the heart of the nation’s crisis: how can a country so rich become so catastrophically poor?

Almost instantly, a clip from Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 2 began resurfacing online. Released in 2019, the scene now feels less like scripted television and more like a rehearsal for today’s headlines. Six years after it first aired, the moment has gone viral not because it predicted events—but because it captured the mindset that would eventually justify them.

The White House says the real-life raid was necessary to dismantle a narco-state allegedly run by the Cartel de los Soles—an accusation that has followed Maduro for years and gained legal weight after his US indictment in 2020. That indictment, once symbolic, is now the legal foundation of his capture.

