Venezuela amnesty bill excludes gross rights abuses under Chavez, Maduro

Legislation aims to turn the page on nearly three decades of state repression
Venezuelan MPs on Thursday began debating an amnesty bill covering "treason" and other charges used to lock up dissidents, but not "serious violations" committed under ousted leader Nicolas Maduro or his predecessor Hugo Chavez.
The legislation, which aims to turn the page on nearly three decades of state repression, marks a milestone in the post-Maduro transition.
It is an initiative of interim president Delcy Rodriguez, who replaced Maduro after he was captured by US forces in Caracas last month and flown to New York to face trial.
Rodriguez has moved quickly to privatize the country's oil sector, in line with US demands, and to release large numbers of political prisoners.
The Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence, of which AFP obtained a copy, covers "treason," "terrorism" and spreading "hate" -- charges frequently used to lock up dissidents.
It lifts bans on several opposition members, including Nobel Peace laureate Maria Corina Machado, on running for office.
Emotions ran high in the National Assembly as it was debated, with "Chavista" (pro-Chavez and pro-Maduro) lawmakers and the opposition alike issuing impassioned appeals for reconciliation.
Opposition MP Tomas Guanipa, who has one brother in prison and another under house arrest, said the bill could mark a "new, historic chapter" for Venezuela, where people would no longer be "afraid to speak their minds for fear of being imprisoned."
Parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez -- brother of the acting president and also a former member of Maduro's inner circle -- apologized to Venezuelans for crimes committed by the state since Chavez took power in 1999.
"We ask for forgiveness and we too must forgive," Rodriguez said, holding up a photograph of Chavez clutching a crucifix.
Maduro's congressman son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, added his voice to those calling for unity.
"Venezuela cannot endure any more acts of revenge," Maduro Guerra said, calling for "love," "reconciliation" and "consolidated peace."
The bill was unanimously backed by MPs during a first reading.
A further debate is planned for Tuesday.
The draft law covers events such as the failed 2002 coup against Chavez, various cycles of protests between 2004 and 2024, and criticism posted on social media or messaging services.
Crucially, it does not grant amnesty for serious rights abuses committed under the autocratic Maduro and his firebrand socialist predecessor and mentor, Chavez.
Under Venezuela's constitution, "serious violations of human rights, crimes against humanity, war crimes, intentional homicide, corruption, and drug trafficking" cannot be pardoned.
The bill does however cover unspecified "offenses" committed by judges, prosecutors and other officials.
The announcement last week of a general amnesty triggered scenes of rejoicing across Venezuela, fueling hopes for the speedy release of hundreds of political prisoners still behind bars a month after Maduro's ouster.
The director of the country's leading human rights NGO, Foro Penal, welcomed the draft law as a major step towards reconciling a deeply divided country.
"Amnesty is the framework that will ensure... that the past does not serve to halt or derail transition processes," Alfredo Romero told AFP.
Some Venezuelans have expressed hopes of seeing all of Maduro's inner circle brought to justice.
"A reconciliation, a transition, cannot be a process of persecution against those who previously held power," Romero warned.
The start of the parliamentary debate coincided with a new round of talks between the government and a faction of the Venezuelan opposition that has distanced itself from a majority wing led by Machado.
The opposition is seeking fresh elections to replace those held in July 2024, and which Maduro claimed to have won despite no official figures ever being released.
Much of the world considers he stole the vote.
Maduro acolytes were left in power after American troops whisked him away in cuffs to stand trial on drug charges in New York.
Trump backed Maduro's former deputy Delcy Rodriguez to take over, making clear his priority was stability rather than democracy.
Rodriguez has shown a willingness to cooperate.
Her government has released hundreds of political prisoners and taken steps towards restoring diplomatic ties with Washington, which were severed in 2019.
