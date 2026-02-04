Dubai: “Venezuela is ready and I think this is a great opportunity right now for investors. The quicker the first ones enter the market, the more they will benefit,” said Calixto Ortega Sánchez, Vice President for the Economy, Venezuela, during a fireside chat at the World Governments Summit, where he laid out the country’s case for renewed access to global markets after years of economic isolation.

The broader argument rests on growth data. According to United Nations-linked regional agencies, Venezuela led Latin America in GDP growth in three of the past five years, even while operating under restrictions. Economic agents and the private sector, he said, are positioned to accelerate further once barriers ease.

When he took charge of the central bank in 2018, hyperinflation and shortages dominated daily life. That picture has since shifted. Ortega Sánchez said hyperinflation has been defeated, scarcity has eased to its lowest levels in years and the economy is operating with greater normalcy.

He said Venezuelan authorities and citizens have demonstrated an ability to move forward peacefully, even under pressure, and are now focused on rebuilding opportunity and welfare. The next step, he argued, is reconnecting with international finance, trade and investment.

He acknowledged that removing sanctions is slower than imposing them, describing it as a process rather than an event. Even so, he said engagement is moving in the right direction, particularly for US companies and investors, whom he described as natural participants in Venezuela’s market.

Future oil revenues are expected to be channelled through two sovereign funds, one focused on welfare and salaries, the other on infrastructure such as electricity and roads. Allocation decisions will remain under government control, Ortega Sánchez said, describing the framework as part of a longer-term reset.

