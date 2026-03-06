Venezuela seeks 'mutual respect' with US in restored diplomatic ties: statement

Venezuela aims for constructive dialogue with US in new diplomatic era
Venezuela said Thursday it was committed to "a new stage" in its relations with the United States "based on mutual respect," shortly after the announcement that the two countries would restore diplomatic ties.
The government of interim president Delcy Rodriguez "reaffirms its willingness to move forward in a new stage of constructive dialogue, based on mutual respect, the sovereign equality of states and cooperation between our people," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.