Venezuela seeks 'mutual respect' with US in restored diplomatic ties: statement

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
This combination of pictures created on March 05, 2026 shows US President Donald Trump smiling during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025, and Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez smiling alongside US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum (out of frame), after their meeting at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on March 4, 2026.
Venezuela said Thursday it was committed to "a new stage" in its relations with the United States "based on mutual respect," shortly after the announcement that the two countries would restore diplomatic ties.

The government of interim president Delcy Rodriguez "reaffirms its willingness to move forward in a new stage of constructive dialogue, based on mutual respect, the sovereign equality of states and cooperation between our people," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

