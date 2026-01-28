GOLD/FOREX
Spider-Man actor Alexis Ortega dies at 38

The voice actor's cause of death is yet to be released

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
X

Thirty-eight-year-old Mexican voice actor Alexis Ortega, who famously dubbed for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in Latin American Spanish in the film Spider-Man: Homecoming, has passed away.

The news was confirmed by the portal World Dubbing News, reports Daily Mail, through a statement that reads: “We regret to announce the sensitive passing of voice actor Alexis Ortega, we send our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in this difficult time.”

The cause of death has not been disclosed as yet, leading to much speculation on social media as well as news sites.

Ortega is voice of Spidey in both Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War (in the Latin American Spanish versions), reported El Mundo America.

His other projects include Star Wars: Rogue One, Finding Dory and Big Hero 6.

Ortega was born on Aug 31, 1987, in Mexico.

The actor also enjoyed some screen time, including on Luis Miguel: The Series, Thursday's Widows, El Candidato and The House of Flowers.

One of his fans left a tribute to the actor on social media, writing: “I loved his voice as Spider-Man, it felt super fresh, it suited Tom so well and I love the feeling he put into his performance. Rest in peace Alexis.”

