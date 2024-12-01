MARRAKECH: On the first day of the Marrakech International Film Festival on Saturday, Hollywood actor and jury member Andrew Garfield reflected on the challenges of being closely associated with his role as Spider-Man and how it shaped his career.

Garfield, who is serving as a jury member at the festival, joined jury president and acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino in a candid and humorous discussion about jury duty and his career in films. “I was never going to turn the opportunity down, even though I knew the pitfalls and the traps that that would create and the pigeonhole that could create,” Garfield said, speaking about his experience playing the Marvel hero in The Amazing Spider-Man films.

Appearing slightly miffed at being asked a Spider-Man-related question, he added, “I had to work very, very hard to have fewer people ask questions about Spider-Man, and I’m still working on it. Obviously, it’s an imperfect process. I am grateful for that.” He emphasized that his goal as an actor is to be a storyteller and to “vanish into a story,” adding, “I want the focus to be on the story that I am telling, rather than anything else.”

Despite the challenges of being defined by such an iconic role, Garfield acknowledged the opportunities the character afforded him. He cited his collaboration with Martin Scorsese on the 2016 film Silence as a significant turning point. “Marty probably was able to get a passion project made with a guy who played Spider-Man in the lead about a Japanese priest… The fact that that film got made with the help of Spider-Man is a kind of beautiful thing,” he remarked.

The conversation turned playful when Guadagnino, presiding over the jury this year, shared his own thoughts on Spider-Man. “Spider-Man is a wonderful and fascinating superhero,” he said, recalling his admiration for Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man. “I remember when Sam Raimi directed his first one, and I was 28 or 29. I had these dreams because I’m kind of a megalomaniac, convinced to do one. So I wish I had directed you in Spider-Man.” Guadagnino’s remarks brought laughter to the discussion, underscoring the enduring allure of the superhero, not just for audiences but also for filmmakers with a passion for reimagining iconic characters.

Garfield also reflected on how his career has allowed him to connect deeply with different cultures and stories. Recalling his time on Silence, he described it as “one of the most profound, exciting” experiences of his life. Working with Japanese actors, including Yoshi Oida, was particularly transformative for him. “I read two of his books in drama school, and then suddenly I was standing opposite him in a scene, seeing the beauty of his work,” he shared.