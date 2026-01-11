GOLD/FOREX
Golden Globes 2026: Top 11 things to know about Hollywood's most glamorous awards night

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leads with nine nods

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
A new, larger voting body of 300+ members now decides the awards, and the ceremony has moved from NBC to CBS under a shorter, leaner deal.
Dubai: The Golden Globes 2026, which UAE fans can catch live on Monday early morning, are supposed to be Hollywood’s most relaxed, glamorous night. But this year, the ceremony arrives with the film and TV industry facing political tension, corporate upheaval and a shifting global audience, according to AP.

Here’s what’s really driving Sunday night.

1. Hollywood is stepping onto a very uneasy stage

With Donald Trump back in office and global conflicts dominating headlines, much of the Globes audience — traditionally liberal and outspoken — is walking into the room deeply conflicted about celebrating while the world feels so volatile.

2. Nikki Glaser is steering away from sermons

Host Nikki Glaser has promised sharp, celebrity-focused comedy rather than heavy political commentary. Her goal is clear: keep the night entertaining, even if the world outside the ballroom is anything but.

3. Warner Bros is the most powerful — and most vulnerable — studio in the room

Warner Bros leads the nominations but is also in the middle of an $82.7 billion Netflix acquisition that could redefine the studio system. It could be the biggest winner of the night — even as its traditional movie business hangs in the balance.

4. The film with nine nominations isn’t even in the drama race

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leads with nine nods, but it’s competing as a musical or comedy. That leaves the drama category wide open for Sinners, Hamnet and Sentimental Value.

5. Timothée Chalamet is chasing his first Globe

After five nominations without a win, Chalamet is favoured for Marty Supreme. His biggest rival is Leonardo DiCaprio, a three-time Globe winner who remains a formidable presence.

6. The acting races are quietly going global

Brazilian star Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) could win Best Actor (Drama), while Britain’s Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) is the frontrunner for Best Actress (Drama), underscoring how international the awards conversation has become.

7. One speech could change the tone of the night

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, recently sentenced to prison at home, is nominated four times for It Was Just an Accident. If he wins, his speech could become the evening’s most powerful moment.

8. A Golden Globe can still shift an Oscar race

The Globes don’t predict the Oscars — but a great speech or surprise win here can dramatically reshape momentum heading into the final stretch of awards season.

9. Podcasts have officially joined the awards conversation

For the first time, the Globes are honouring podcasts, with nominees ranging from Call Her Daddy to SmartLess, reflecting how celebrity and influence now extend far beyond film and TV.

10. Hollywood is now comfortable mocking itself

Seth Rogen’s The Studio, a satire about Hollywood and awards culture, is nominated — including for a season that features a Globes episode. The industry is now applauding a show that makes fun of its own obsession with trophies.

11. A smart, cross-generation, cross-culture presenter lineup:

From Hollywood royalty (Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg, Pamela Anderson) to streaming-era powerhouses ( Zoë Kravitz, Miley Cyrus) to Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Golden Globes’ presenter list reflects how the industry has shifted — global, multi-platform and celebrity-driven. It’s not just about film and TV anymore; it’s about who moves pop culture in 2026.

