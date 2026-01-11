Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leads with nine nods
Dubai: The Golden Globes 2026, which UAE fans can catch live on Monday early morning, are supposed to be Hollywood’s most relaxed, glamorous night. But this year, the ceremony arrives with the film and TV industry facing political tension, corporate upheaval and a shifting global audience, according to AP.
Here’s what’s really driving Sunday night.
With Donald Trump back in office and global conflicts dominating headlines, much of the Globes audience — traditionally liberal and outspoken — is walking into the room deeply conflicted about celebrating while the world feels so volatile.
Host Nikki Glaser has promised sharp, celebrity-focused comedy rather than heavy political commentary. Her goal is clear: keep the night entertaining, even if the world outside the ballroom is anything but.
Warner Bros leads the nominations but is also in the middle of an $82.7 billion Netflix acquisition that could redefine the studio system. It could be the biggest winner of the night — even as its traditional movie business hangs in the balance.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leads with nine nods, but it’s competing as a musical or comedy. That leaves the drama category wide open for Sinners, Hamnet and Sentimental Value.
After five nominations without a win, Chalamet is favoured for Marty Supreme. His biggest rival is Leonardo DiCaprio, a three-time Globe winner who remains a formidable presence.
Brazilian star Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) could win Best Actor (Drama), while Britain’s Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) is the frontrunner for Best Actress (Drama), underscoring how international the awards conversation has become.
Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, recently sentenced to prison at home, is nominated four times for It Was Just an Accident. If he wins, his speech could become the evening’s most powerful moment.
The Globes don’t predict the Oscars — but a great speech or surprise win here can dramatically reshape momentum heading into the final stretch of awards season.
For the first time, the Globes are honouring podcasts, with nominees ranging from Call Her Daddy to SmartLess, reflecting how celebrity and influence now extend far beyond film and TV.
Seth Rogen’s The Studio, a satire about Hollywood and awards culture, is nominated — including for a season that features a Globes episode. The industry is now applauding a show that makes fun of its own obsession with trophies.
From Hollywood royalty (Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg, Pamela Anderson) to streaming-era powerhouses ( Zoë Kravitz, Miley Cyrus) to Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Golden Globes’ presenter list reflects how the industry has shifted — global, multi-platform and celebrity-driven. It’s not just about film and TV anymore; it’s about who moves pop culture in 2026.
