Host Nikki Glaser has promised sharp, celebrity-focused comedy rather than heavy political commentary. Her goal is clear: keep the night entertaining, even if the world outside the ballroom is anything but.

2. Nikki Glaser is steering away from sermons

With Donald Trump back in office and global conflicts dominating headlines, much of the Globes audience — traditionally liberal and outspoken — is walking into the room deeply conflicted about celebrating while the world feels so volatile.

1. Hollywood is stepping onto a very uneasy stage

Dubai: The Golden Globes 2026, which UAE fans can catch live on Monday early morning, are supposed to be Hollywood’s most relaxed, glamorous night. But this year, the ceremony arrives with the film and TV industry facing political tension, corporate upheaval and a shifting global audience, according to AP.

3. Warner Bros is the most powerful — and most vulnerable — studio in the room

Warner Bros leads the nominations but is also in the middle of an $82.7 billion Netflix acquisition that could redefine the studio system. It could be the biggest winner of the night — even as its traditional movie business hangs in the balance.

4. The film with nine nominations isn’t even in the drama race

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leads with nine nods, but it’s competing as a musical or comedy. That leaves the drama category wide open for Sinners, Hamnet and Sentimental Value.

5. Timothée Chalamet is chasing his first Globe