Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Orlando Bloom among presenters

The awards will take place on Jan 11

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Priyanka Chopra

Golden Globes, which celebrates the best in film and American TV, has announced its presenters for the awards which will air on CBS on Jan 11 from at the Beverly Hilton. Among those presenting are:

  • Melissa McCarthy

  • Mila Kunis

  • Miley Cyrus

  • Minnie Driver

  • Orlando Bloom

  • Pamela Anderson

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas

  • Queen Latifah

  • Regina Hall

  • Sean Hayes

  • Snoop Dogg

  • Wanda Sykes

  • Will Arnett

  • Zoe Kravitz

The awards will take place at 8pm (ET).

One Battle After Another leads all contenders with nine nods, followed by Sentimental Value with eight and Sinners with seven.

FILM

Best film, drama

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • It Was Just An Accident

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Best film, musical or comedy

  • Blue Moon

  • Bugonia

  • Marty Supreme

  • No Other Choice

  • Nouvelle Vague

  • One Battle After Another

Best male actor, drama

  • Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

  • Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

  • Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

  • Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best female actor, drama

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

  • Jennifer Lawrence, Die, My Love

  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

  • Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

  • Tessa Thompson, Hedda

  • Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best male actor, musical or comedy

  • Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

  • George Clooney, Jay Kelly

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

  • Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice

  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best female actor, musical or comedy

  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You

  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

  • Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best supporting actor

  • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet

  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

  • Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

  • Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best supporting actress

  • Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

  • Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

  • Amy Madigan, Weapons

  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners

  • Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein

  • Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident

  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

  • Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Best non-English language film

  • It Was Just An Accident (France)

  • No Other Choice (South Korea)

  • The Secret Agent (Brazil)

  • Sentimental Value (Norway)

  • Sirat (Spain)

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best cinematic and box office achievement

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash

  • F1

  • KPop Demon Hunters

  • Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

  • Sinners

  • Weapons

  • Wicked: For Good

  • Zootopia 2

Best animated feature

  • Arco

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -- Infinity Castle

  • Elio

  • KPop Demon Hunters

  • Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

  • Zootopia 2

TELEVISION

Best drama series

  • The Diplomat

  • The Pitt

  • Pluribus

  • Severance

  • Slow Horses

  • The White Lotus

Best male actor, drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

  • Diego Luna, Andor

  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

  • Mark Ruffalo, Task

  • Adam Scott, Severance

  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best female actor, drama

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock

  • Britt Lower, Severance

  • Helen Mirren, Mobland

  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat

  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best musical or comedy series

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • Nobody Wants This

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • The Studio

Best male actor, musical or comedy

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

  • Glen Powell, Chad Powers

  • Seth Rogen, The Studio

  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best female actor, musical or comedy

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Best limited series or TV movie

  • Adolescence

  • All Her Fault

  • The Beast in Me

  • Black Mirror

  • Dying for Sex

  • The Girlfriend

Best male actor, limited series or TV movie

  • Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

  • Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence

  • Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

  • Jude Law, Black Rabbit

  • Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best female actor, limited series or TV movie

  • Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

  • Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

  • Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
