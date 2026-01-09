Will Smith in Dubai: Oscar winner wants Shah Rukh Khan to cast him in a Bollywood film

“I was talking to Salman. We had things we were talking about. I was trying to get into something with Big B, you know,” Smith said with a grin.

“He told me I could be Big W, so we were cool — we were sharing the title.”

Nothing has quite locked in yet, he admitted, but the intent is real.

“There were a couple of things over the years… nothing panned out. Put me in something,” he said, laughing.