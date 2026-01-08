Meet Dubai-based game changers Sara Omolewu, Kris Fade who have just launched KS Konnect
Dubai: Ever wondered who really brings Hollywood’s biggest names like Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith to the Gulf — and makes sure they actually land here?
Red carpets, premieres, and sold-out arenas rarely happen by accident. Behind the scenes, someone has to understand the region, read the culture, and connect the right talent with the right stories.
In the UAE, a lot of that work has fallen to Sarah Omolewu and Kris Fade. Omolewu has spent more than a decade helping global talent and sporting stars navigate the Gulf, while Fade, known for his radio show and Netflix’s Dubai Bling, has become a familiar bridge between international celebrities and local audiences.
Omolewu has spent over a decade helping global entertainment navigate the Middle East. After moving from the US, she noticed how often projects misread the region, landing without context and leaving quickly. Her career includes regional firsts in sports, blockbuster premieres, and celebrity programming in Saudi Arabia.
"For more than a decade, my work has focused on helping global talent, brands, and storytellers navigate the Middle East with cultural fluency and strategic alignment,” Omolewu says in a release.
“KS Konnect is a continuation of that journey. Today, governments and institutions across the region are actively seeking global IP, talent, and storytelling capabilities that support economic growth and cultural ambition. KS Konnect exists to meet that demand, thoughtfully, responsibly, and at scale.”
Fade, a household name in the UAE, has become a bridge between global stars and regional audiences, expanding into live events, television, and Netflix’s Dubai Bling. Off-air, he also built Fade Fit, one of the fastest-growing snack brands in the UAE.
Together, they launched KS Konnect in Dubai.
“Sarah and I have worked together on some of the most high impact campaigns in the region over the years,” said Fade. “What’s happening in the Middle East right now is unprecedented. Sports, entertainment, and culture here are commanding global attention. KS Konnect was created to help connect the right talent, IP, and cultural storytelling to that momentum in a way that resonates locally and travels globally.”
It’s less about celebrity and more about alignment: making sure stories, talent, and ideas resonate locally and travel globally, they say.
“What’s happening here is bigger than individual names,” Fade says. “KS Konnect is about making sure the right people and ideas meet that moment.”
In a region where the spotlight is only getting brighter, KS Konnect isn’t trying to steal it — it’s quietly deciding where it falls.
