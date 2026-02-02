Comedy quip at music’s biggest night triggers furious response and lawsuit threat
Dubai: What began as late-night satire at the 68th Grammy Awards quickly exploded into a full-blown political storm, after host Trevor Noah cracked a joke linking US President Donald Trump to the Epstein files — prompting a furious public response and threats of legal action.
While the night celebrated music’s biggest stars and record-breaking wins, it was Noah’s sharply delivered punchline that stole headlines long after the trophies were handed out.
As applause echoed through the venue, Noah leaned into satire: “There you have it, Song of the Year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That’s a Grammy that every artist wants — almost as much as Trump wants Greenland.”
He then added the line that stunned the audience: “Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton. I told you, it’s my last year! What are you going to do about it?”
Gasps mixed with laughter — but the joke was about to travel far beyond the ceremony hall.
Within hours, Trump unleashed a blistering response on his social media platform Truth Social, attacking both the Grammys and its host.
“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards.”
He directly rejected the Epstein reference: “WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there — not even by the Fake News Media.”
The president then escalated the clash, accusing Noah of spreading lies and warning of legal action.
“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty dollars.”
Trump closed with a pointed jab: “Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah — I’m going to have some fun with you!”
As the controversy raged online, rapper Nicki Minaj also waded into the storm with a series of provocative posts on X.
In one message, she aimed at Noah and industry figures:
“Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend.”
She also appeared to reference reactions inside the venue, throwing out another controversial remark about Chrissy Teigen.
Minaj continued posting throughout the night, blending personal jabs with political undertones, further fuelling the social media firestorm.
While the Grammys delivered high-profile performances, major wins, and emotional speeches, it was Noah’s Greenland-Epstein quip — and Trump’s explosive response — that became the most talked-about moment of the night.
Supporters praised Noah for fearless satire and pushing boundaries in his final year as host. Critics accused him of crossing the line by invoking sensitive allegations for laughs.
Either way, the clash underscored how deeply politics now cuts into even entertainment’s biggest stages.
What was meant as comedy collided head-on with Trump’s long-standing sensitivity over the Epstein files — transforming a music awards ceremony into the latest battleground in America’s culture wars.
One thing was certain: the 2026 Grammys proved that even a celebration of music can ignite a political controversy in seconds.
