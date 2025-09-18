The unveiling coincided with the Federal Reserve’s 25-basis-point interest rate cut.
Dubai: A giant 12-foot golden statue of former US President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin has been installed outside the US Capitol, attracting both crowds and controversy. The unveiling coincided with the Federal Reserve’s 25-basis-point interest rate cut.
According to ABC affiliate WJLA, the statue was funded by cryptocurrency investors. Social media quickly filled with images, with supporters praising Trump’s pro-crypto stance.
Organisers say the statue aims to spark debate on digital currency, monetary policy, and the federal government’s role in finance.
Hichem Zaghdoudi, representing the group, said: "This installation is designed to ignite conversation about government-issued currency and symbolizes the intersection of modern politics and financial innovation."
The statue is expected to draw attention throughout the day as a symbol of Trump’s outspoken support for cryptocurrency.
The Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point cut to its key interest rate, lowering it from 4.3% to roughly 4.1%. This marks the Fed’s first rate cut since December 2024, with projections for two more cuts this year.
Trump’s often-contentious relationship with Fed Chair Jerome Powell has heightened attention on his reaction to the rate decision.
Visuals of the golden statue spread online, sparking praise and curiosity. On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote:
"That's awesome. He's the best!"
WJLA reports that the temporary statue was funded by a collective of cryptocurrency investors. Organisers hope it prompts reflection on crypto’s growing influence as the Fed shapes US economic policy.
Reactions poured in on social media. Supporters hailed Trump’s “commitment to advancing finance through Bitcoin and decentralized technologies.” Critics argued that the statue oversimplifies complex market forces, pointing out that Bitcoin’s bull run predated Trump’s campaign and was influenced by prior regulatory changes and spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Local and international outlets, including WJLA, DC News Now, Cointelegraph, News.az, and CNBCTV18, covered the statue extensively, amplifying the discussion globally.
The statue has become more than a tribute—it’s a flashpoint in the debate over who shapes the future of money. Its appearance follows protest art critical of Trump’s policies and comes amid high-profile media controversies.
For organisers, it’s a thank you to a president pivotal to crypto adoption. For critics, it’s a cautionary symbol of conflating financial innovation with political personality. For everyone else, it illustrates how art, technology, and power collide in the nation’s capital—and how, in the social media era, every symbol is up for debate.
