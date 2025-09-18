GOLD/FOREX
12-foot golden Trump Bitcoin statue unveiled outside US Capitol: Crowds, controversy, and crypto debate

The unveiling coincided with the Federal Reserve’s 25-basis-point interest rate cut.

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
12-foot Trump statue with Bitcoin ignites debate in Washington DC
Dubai: A giant 12-foot golden statue of former US President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin has been installed outside the US Capitol, attracting both crowds and controversy. The unveiling coincided with the Federal Reserve’s 25-basis-point interest rate cut.

According to ABC affiliate WJLA, the statue was funded by cryptocurrency investors. Social media quickly filled with images, with supporters praising Trump’s pro-crypto stance.

Tribute to cryptocurrency support

Organisers say the statue aims to spark debate on digital currency, monetary policy, and the federal government’s role in finance.
Hichem Zaghdoudi, representing the group, said: "This installation is designed to ignite conversation about government-issued currency and symbolizes the intersection of modern politics and financial innovation."

The statue is expected to draw attention throughout the day as a symbol of Trump’s outspoken support for cryptocurrency.

Fed cuts interest rate amid unveiling

The Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point cut to its key interest rate, lowering it from 4.3% to roughly 4.1%. This marks the Fed’s first rate cut since December 2024, with projections for two more cuts this year.

Trump’s often-contentious relationship with Fed Chair Jerome Powell has heightened attention on his reaction to the rate decision.

Social media buzz

Visuals of the golden statue spread online, sparking praise and curiosity. On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote:
"That's awesome. He's the best!"

Who funded the statue?

WJLA reports that the temporary statue was funded by a collective of cryptocurrency investors. Organisers hope it prompts reflection on crypto’s growing influence as the Fed shapes US economic policy.

Debate and dissent

Reactions poured in on social media. Supporters hailed Trump’s “commitment to advancing finance through Bitcoin and decentralized technologies.” Critics argued that the statue oversimplifies complex market forces, pointing out that Bitcoin’s bull run predated Trump’s campaign and was influenced by prior regulatory changes and spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Local and international outlets, including WJLA, DC News Now, Cointelegraph, News.az, and CNBCTV18, covered the statue extensively, amplifying the discussion globally.

Art, protest, and influence collide

The statue has become more than a tribute—it’s a flashpoint in the debate over who shapes the future of money. Its appearance follows protest art critical of Trump’s policies and comes amid high-profile media controversies.

For organisers, it’s a thank you to a president pivotal to crypto adoption. For critics, it’s a cautionary symbol of conflating financial innovation with political personality. For everyone else, it illustrates how art, technology, and power collide in the nation’s capital—and how, in the social media era, every symbol is up for debate.

