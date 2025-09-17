GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas
UPDATE

UAE Central Bank cuts key interest rate for first time in 2025, mirroring US Fed move

Base rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) lowered to 4.15% from 4.40%

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE Central Bank cuts key interest rate for first time in 2025, mirroring US Fed move
WAM

Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced late Wednesday it has decided to lower the base rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) by 25 basis points to 4.15 per cent from 4.40%.

"The CBUAE has also decided to maintain the interest rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE at 50 basis points above the Base Rate for all standing credit facilities."

 (The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of monetary policy and provides an effective floor for overnight money market interest rates in the UAE.)

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Central Bank

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai: Gold rates stay high, 22k now at Dh406.25 a gram

Dubai: Gold rates stay high, 22k now at Dh406.25 a gram

1m read
The new symbol of UAE Dirham unveiled by the Central Bank in March this year.

8 mistakes to avoid when using new UAE Dirham symbol

2m read
When the US Fed cuts rates or keeps rates steady, UAE follows suit—impacting loans, mortgages, and financing.

US, UAE look to cut rates drastically to help borrowers

2m read
UAE Central Bank keeps key interest rate unchanged

UAE Central Bank keeps key interest rate unchanged

1m read