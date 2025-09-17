In its statement, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted to cut the central bank's target range for benchmark rate to 4% to 4.25%, in line with market expectations of a quarter-point cut.

Dubai: The US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the first time in 2025, while penciling in two more cuts this year, in a move to backstop a faltering jobs market.

On Wednesday, it raised its 2025 growth forecast to 1.6% from June’s 1.4% projection, keeping unemployment and inflation forecasts unchanged. Meanwhile, Trump has continued pressing the Fed this year for rate reductions.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) too decided Wednesday to lower key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.15 per cent , mirroring the Fed decision.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.