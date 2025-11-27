GOLD/FOREX
Suspect in National Guard shooting is Afghan migrant: US media

Suspect had lived in Washington state after arriving in the US in 2021

AFP
Members of the National Guard, outside the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC. File photo taken on January 14, 2021.
The suspect who shot and gravely wounded two National Guard members Wednesday near the White House is a migrant from Afghanistan who entered the United States in 2021, US media reported.

Outlets including NBC and The Washington Post said law enforcement officials and people familiar with the investigation identified the suspect as an Afghan national.

The suspect had lived in Washington state after arriving in the United States, with NBC reporting the FBI is investigating the attack as a possible act of terrorism.

Federal agencies have not publicly identified the alleged shooter, and the FBI, which has taken a lead role in the investigation, has not replied to an AFP request for comment.

