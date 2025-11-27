US halts all Afghan immigration processing after Washington DC shooting

The abrupt halt was announced hours after authorities described the shooting as a “targeted” ambush on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, prompting swift condemnation from US President Donald Trump.

Dubai: The United States government has indefinitely suspended the processing of all immigration requests for Afghan nationals, effective immediately, following the alleged “terrorist” shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House.

US President Trump confirmed that the suspect, who was wounded during an exchange of gunfire and taken into custody, was an Afghan migrant, based on US media reports.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services stated that the suspension is necessary “pending further review of security and vetting protocols,” emphasising that “the protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission.”

“As the country is filled with anguish and grief for those shot at,” Trump concluded, “we’re also filled with righteous anger and ferocious resolve.” The indefinite pause on all Afghan immigration requests signals an immediate and forceful policy shift in the aftermath of the attack in the national capital.

The President added that the act was “a crime against our entire nation” and “a crime against humanity,” assuring the public that “swift and certain action” would be taken. The two injured soldiers were identified as members of the West Virginian National Guard.

“Earlier today on the eve of the thanksgiving holiday, two members of the National Guard serving in Washington DC were shot at point blank range in a monstrous, ambush styled attack just steps away from the White House,” Trump said. “This heinous assault was an act of evil and an act of hatred and an act of terror.”

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.