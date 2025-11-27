Shooting near White House: What we know so far

A National Guard soldier secures the area with crime scene tape after a shooting in downtown Washington, DC, on November 26, 2025. AFP

Two National Guard members deployed in Washington, DC, were shot and critically wounded in an ambush attack just blocks from the White House on Wednesday afternoon. The rare assault on uniformed troops — occurring on the eve of Thanksgiving — has intensified political debate over President Donald Trump’s nationwide military-supported crime crackdown, the role of the Guard in domestic law enforcement, and the Biden-era Afghan resettlement programme. Here is what is known so far. What happened and where? The shooting took place at the Farragut West metro station area, roughly two blocks northwest of the White House, in mid-afternoon when the streets were busy with commuters and tourists.

According to investigators, a gunman “came around the corner,” raised a handgun and opened fire directly at two West Virginia National Guard members on duty. Both troops were critically wounded. Nearby Guard members and law enforcement officers quickly ran to the scene, subdued the shooter and took him into custody. Who are the victims? The two soldiers are members of the West Virginia National Guard, deployed as part of a larger federal anti-crime operation in the capital. They remain hospitalised in critical condition, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed. Initial statements from West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey incorrectly said the soldiers had died, but his office later retracted that announcement. Who is the suspect? Authorities have identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, believed to be an Afghan national who entered the United States in September 2021 and had been residing in Washington state. He was also shot during the incident, though his injuries are not considered life-threatening. Law enforcement officials are still working to fully confirm his background and immigration history. NBC News reported that investigators are examining the case as a possible act of terrorism, although no motive has been established. Was this a targeted attack? Yes, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser, who described the incident as a “targeted shooting.” Police say video footage shows the assailant approaching the Guard members and opening fire without warning, suggesting an intentional ambush. Investigators have not identified a specific motive. What do eyewitnesses say? Witness accounts describe sudden gunfire followed by chaos, with people fleeing the street and seeking shelter. A metro commuter told AP she saw responders rushing in with stretchers. A driver nearby reported seeing “several shots” and National Guard personnel running toward the station “with their weapons drawn.” Helicopters, Secret Service teams, ATF agents and large numbers of police moved quickly to secure the area.

How did other National Guard members respond? According to police, other troops stationed nearby heard the gunfire, ran toward the scene and physically restrained the shooter after he was wounded. At least one Guard member is believed to have exchanged gunfire with the assailant, though investigators have not said whether a Guard member or a law enforcement officer shot the suspect. What has the political reaction been? President Trump, speaking from Florida, condemned the attack, calling the gunman an “animal” and vowing he would “pay a very steep price.” He also called for a reinvestigation of all Afghan refugees admitted under the Biden administration. Vice-President JD Vance urged Americans to pray for the wounded soldiers, calling the incident a reminder of the risks faced by active-duty, reserve and National Guard personnel. The shooting is likely to fuel debate around Trump’s expanded use of the National Guard for domestic crime control, a policy that has already triggered court battles and sharp criticism from local leaders. How many National Guard troops are deployed in Washington? Nearly 2,200 Guard members were already part of a joint task force in Washington before the attack, with troops patrolling neighborhoods, transit stations, highways and public events. In the aftermath of the shooting, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered an additional 500 troops to Washington, raising the deployment to around 2,500. The deployment has been controversial. Last week, a federal judge ruled the operation unlawful, though the order was placed on hold for 21 days to allow time for appeal or troop withdrawal. Why are the troops in the city? President Trump federalised Washington’s police force in August and brought in National Guard units from multiple states, arguing that major US cities — especially Democratic-run ones — were facing surging violent crime. The Guard has been deployed for patrols, checkpoints, trash collection and event security. Many West Virginia troops extended their deployment voluntarily until year-end, while others recently returned home. What happens next? Authorities continue to investigate the suspect’s background, possible motive and whether he acted alone. For now, police say there is no evidence of additional suspects. Security in the capital is expected to tighten further as federal officials reassess troop deployments, intelligence gaps and vulnerabilities exposed by the attack.

- with inputs from AP and AFP

