GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump announces death of National Guard troop shot near White House

National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom dies after shooting in Washington, DC, Trump says

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two members of the National Guard who were shot in Washington DC on Wednesday, has died, US President Donald Trump said.
Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two members of the National Guard who were shot in Washington DC on Wednesday, has died, US President Donald Trump said.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two National Guard troops shot a day earlier near the White House, had died, while the other soldier was "fighting for his life."

Hailing Beckstrom, 20, as a "highly respected, young, magnificent person," Trump said he had learned of her death shortly before beginning a video call with US troops to mark the Thanksgiving holiday.

"The other young man, is fighting for his life. He's in very bad shape," Trump said as he addressed the troops.

The second National Guard member, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, "is fighting for his life", he said.

Both were shot at close range near Farragut Square in downtown just after 14:00 EST (19:00 GMT) on Wednesday. Police have arrested one suspect in the shooting, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old from Afghanistan.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Emergency personnel keep a presence following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House.

US halts immigration requests from Afghan nationals

2m read
President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in Riyadh on May 13, 2025.

Trump hosts Saudi Crown Prince at White House Tuesday

3m read
US President Donald Trump (Photo:YouTube/White House)

Kazakhstan agrees to join Abraham Accords: Trump

2m read
US President Donald Trump looks on after a man fainted during an announcement about weight-loss drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on November 6, 2025.

Trump event paused in Oval Office when guest faints

1m read