Trump announces death of National Guard troop shot near White House

National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom dies after shooting in Washington, DC, Trump says
US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two National Guard troops shot a day earlier near the White House, had died, while the other soldier was "fighting for his life."
Hailing Beckstrom, 20, as a "highly respected, young, magnificent person," Trump said he had learned of her death shortly before beginning a video call with US troops to mark the Thanksgiving holiday.
"The other young man, is fighting for his life. He's in very bad shape," Trump said as he addressed the troops.
The second National Guard member, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, "is fighting for his life", he said.
Both were shot at close range near Farragut Square in downtown just after 14:00 EST (19:00 GMT) on Wednesday. Police have arrested one suspect in the shooting, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old from Afghanistan.
