Nicki Minaj and Trump bond breaks the internet: 'I am the president's no.1 fan'

From immigration critic to Trump ally, the rap icon's political pivot sparks backlash

Last updated:
Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Nicki Minaj (L) joins U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, DC
AFP-WIN MCNAMEE

Dubai: Iconic rapper Nicki Minaj has officially entered her MAGA era, and the internet is not coping.

The singer triggered a wave of online backlash after publicly aligning herself with US President Donald Trump, appearing alongside him at a high-profile business summit and later posting images that suggested her participation in his administration’s “Gold Card” residency programme.

The moment, instantly viral has since spiraled into one of the most polarising chapters of her career.

Minaj’s presence at the Accounts Summit, where she stood beside Trump and investor Kevin O’Leary, raised eyebrows long before she began speaking.

Draped in a fur coat, she used her time onstage to praise the president, she said ‘I am the president's no.1 fan. That won't change. The hate? It actually motivates me to support him more"

The President’s official TikTok account also posted a video in which the rapper echoes the same sentiment, and the President refers to her as ‘the queen of rap'.

Shortly after, Minaj posted a photograph holding what she described as Trump’s new “Gold Card,” a fast-track residency document introduced under his current administration. Her caption was minimal “Welp…” but the implications were anything but. The image set off speculation, debate and scrutiny, particularly given Minaj’s own immigration history.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Minaj has previously spoken candidly about arriving in the United States as an undocumented child and was critical of the world leader.

That history has made her recent political pivot especially jarring for fans

Over the weekend, Minaj doubled down on her stance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, with Erika Kirk where she praised Trump’s charisma and expressed admiration for Vice President JD Vance.

She described both men as relatable figures with rare political instincts, comments that were quickly amplified by conservative figures online

Adding to the controversy was a clip of Charlie Kirk previously labelling Minaj as a 'bad example' for young black women.

The outrage also reopens criticism around Minaj's longstanding defense of both her brother and husband, both of whom have been charged as sexual offenders.

Fan reaction has been all over the place. Social media platforms filled with criticism, confusion and disappointment from longtime supporters.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

