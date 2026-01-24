GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Donald Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariff if it completes China trade deal

US president warns of severe consequences as tensions with Ottawa rise

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.
US President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.
AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Canada that if it concludes a trade deal with China, he will impose a 100 percent tariff on all goods coming over the border.

Relations between the United States and its northern neighbour have been rocky since Trump returned to the White House a year ago, with spats over trade and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney decrying a "rupture" in the US-led global order.

During a visit to Beijing last week, Carney hailed a "new strategic partnership" with China that resulted in a "preliminary but landmark trade agreement" to reduce tariffs - but Trump warned of serious consequences should that deal be realized.

If Carney "thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life," he said.

"If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA."

The two leaders have sharpened their rhetorical knives in recent days, beginning with Carney's speech on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he earned a standing ovation for his frank assessment of a "rupture" in the US-led global order.

His comment was widely viewed as a reference to Trump's disruptive influence on international affairs, although the US leader was not mentioned by name.

Trump fired back at Carney a day later in his own speech, and then withdrew an invitation for the Canadian prime minister to join his "Board of Peace" - his self-styled body for resolving global conflict.

Initially designed to oversee the situation in postwar Gaza, the body appears now to have a far wider scope, sparking concerns that Trump wants to create a rival to the United Nations.

"Canada doesn't live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian," Carney said Thursday in a national address, while acknowledging the "remarkable partnership between the two nations."

Trade spats

Canada is heavily reliant on trade with the United States, the destination for more than three quarters of Canadian exports.

Key Canadian sectors like auto, aluminum and steel have been hit hard by Trump's global sectoral tariffs, but the impacts of the levies have been muted by the president's broad adherence to an existing North American free trade agreement.

Negotiations on revising that deal are set for the start of this year, and Trump has repeatedly insisted the United States doesn't need access to any Canadian products - which would have sweeping consequences for its northern neighbour.

Trump has also repeatedly threatened to annex Canada, and this week posted an image on social media of a map with Canada - as well as Greenland and Venezuela - covered by the American flag.

The two nations, along with Mexico, are set to host the World Cup later this year.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpChinaAmericaCanada

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at APEC summit in Busan (File Photo/Reuters)

Always had very good relationship with Xi, Putin: Trump

2m read
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.

China, Canada reach ‘landmark’ deal on tariffs, visas

2m read
US President Donald Trump has slapped a 25% tariff on some semiconductor imports.

US slaps 25% tariffs on some semiconductor imports

2m read
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on January 9, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Iran is looking at FREEDOM, US ready to help: Trump

4m read