Rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj announced that the release date of her upcoming fifth studio album, ‘Pink Friday 2,’ has been shifted from Nov. 17 to her birthday on Dec. 8, reported People.

After revealing that she had several “major, monumental announcements”, Minaj shared that “for about two reasons, I have changed my album date.” She was wearing “Barbie” bling with pink lipstick and eyeshadow to match.

“The new album date for this incredible body of work that I am so proud of is on a very special day to me and to the Barbz,” the 'Barbie World' rapper said. "‘Pink Friday 2’, I am so happy to announce, will be out on my birthday, December 8th.”

“I am so filled with emotion about it because, as y’all know, it’s been a long time coming,” the hip-hop star added.

According to People, the superstar explained that the date changed largely because the vinyl pressing of the album wasn’t going to be ready until the week of Dec. 1. She also clarified that the release had “been changed for some time now behind the scenes” and wasn’t pushed because 2 Chainz and her longtime friend and collaborator Lil Wayne are releasing their new joint record, W’elcome 2 Collegrove’, on Nov. 17.

She also opened up on why it took five years to drop the follow-up to 2018’s studio album ‘Queen’. “I have never in my life been so in love with something that I’m working on,” the ‘Super Freaky Girl’ rapper said. “Pink Friday 2 the album is something that has been coming for the last five years. It is the album that I had writer’s block for a long time because I was pregnant and didn’t want to say freaky stuff and all that.”