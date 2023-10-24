Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is coming to Dubai next year as part of his Mathematics tour, though he's yet to put out details of the date and location.
Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Sheeran announced that he would be kicking off a string of gigs in Asia and the Middle East before heading to Europe, adding that he was "super excited for these dates (as) they are some of my favourite countries and cities in the world".
He posted on Instagram: "Go to my website for deets on the dates and tickets and can’t wait to spend my 2024 with all you beautiful humans xx." More information will be revealed on November 6, the singer's website said.
Ed Sheeran's tour is called 'Mathematics' as his set list for the concert includes albums named after math symbols — 'Plus', 'Multiply', 'Divide', 'Equals' and 'Subtract'.
Sheeran had last performed in Dubai in 2017 at the Autism Rocks Arena.