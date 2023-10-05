American hip hop legend, 50 Cent, will be the headline act on the opening night of the World Tennis League at the Etihad Arena this December, Gulf News can exclusively reveal.

The Grammy-winning artist and rapper has added Abu Dhabi as its stop as a part of his 20th anniversary tour for his iconic debut album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’. He will perform on December 21 after the tennis matches.

After having sold more than 30 million albums, 50 Cent is expected to entertain his fans with his epic hits including 'In da Club' and 'Many Me'.

Tickets to the concert start from Dh225.

50 Cent sets the stage on fire

50 Cent joins a compelling line-up of international artists, with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, The Original Wailers with Al Anderson and Trojan Sound System confirmed to headline this year’s ‘Reggae Night’ on December 23.

“50 Cent is one of the most recognisable faces in the global music industry with a strong following of fans from all corners of the globe, including in the Middle East. We are delighted to have him on board to open our concerts for Season 2 of World Tennis League,” said Rajesh Banga, Chairman of World Tennis League, in a statement.

50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, stands as an iconic figure in the realm of American hip-hop. Rising from a turbulent background, he shot to global fame with his debut album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin', which not only defined an era but propelled him to Grammy-winning success.

Beyond music, 50 Cent has crafted a multifaceted career as an actor, entrepreneur, and producer, imprinting his influence on various industries. Known for his distinctive raspy flow, he's produced chart-topping hits such as 'In da Club' and 'Many Men,' contributing significantly to the hip-hop landscape. A larger-than-life personality, 50 Cent remains an enduring force, not just in music but in shaping the cultural landscape with his charismaand entrepreneurial prowess.

Tickets to watch this year’s concerts, including 50 Cent’s performance on December 21, are now available on the Etihad Arena website.