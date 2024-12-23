Dubai: Hollywood actress Blake Lively is receiving widespread support from Hollywood after filing a legal complaint against It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. Colleen Hoover, author of the bestselling novel the film is based on, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, praising Lively for her honesty and kindness.

"@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive, and patient since the day we met," Hoover shared on her Instagram Stories on Dec. 21, alongside a heartfelt photo of the two embracing. "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Others in the industry have also come forward.

Gwyneth Paltrow promoted Lively’s new Blake Brown haircare line the same day the complaint was made public, adding it to her Christmas wish list with a queen emoji.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Comedian Amy Schumer lent her support with a powerful, three-word statement: "I believe Blake."

The wave of solidarity comes after Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation on the part of Baldoni during the film’s production. She claims Baldoni not only harassed her on set but also retaliated by launching a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation after she raised concerns with the production team.

Baldoni’s lawyer has denied the allegations, calling them “categorically false” and accusing Lively of fabricating claims to fix her public image.

In It Ends With Us, Lively portrays Lily Bloom, a florist who becomes the victim of domestic violence in a relationship with Baldoni’s character, a Boston neurosurgeon.