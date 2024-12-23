Dubai: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu tied the knot with fiancé Venkata Datta in a grand ceremony on Sunday, December 22, at the luxurious Raffles resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The wedding was attended by close friends, family members, and special guests, including Jodhpur's Culture and Tourism Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who shared a photo of the occasion on X.

A traditional Telugu ceremony marked the couple's wedding, with social media already sharing glimpses despite the absence of official photos.

Venkata Datta, Executive Director at Hyderabad-based Posidex Technologies, got engaged to Sindhu on December 14. Sindhu had shared their engagement photo on social media, captioning it with a quote from Kahlil Gibran: “When love beckons to you, follow him, for love gives naught but itself.” She also added "2024 to infinity" with an emoticon in her caption.

The couple hosted a series of pre-wedding events, including a Sangeet on December 20, followed by Haldi, Pellikuthuru, and Mehendi ceremonies on December 21. A reception party is planned for December 24 in Sindhu’s hometown, Hyderabad.

The wedding comes on the heels of Sindhu’s remarkable badminton achievements. Recently, she ended a two-year title drought by winning the Syed Modi India International tournament, defeating China’s Wu Luo Yu in straight games (21-14, 21-16). This victory marked her first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open in July 2022.

Throughout her career, Sindhu has won five BWF World Championship medals and made history as the first Indian badminton player to reach an Olympic final in 2016, earning a silver medal. She followed it up with a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.