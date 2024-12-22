Usyk’s dominant performance saw him repeatedly land his powerful left hook and set the pace throughout the fight.

All three judges scored the bout 116-112 in favor of Usyk, allowing him to retain his WBO, WBA, and WBC titles. With the victory, the Ukrainian boxer remains unbeaten across two divisions, further solidifying his place among boxing's greats.

Zelensky hails Usyk victory

Following the win, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Usyk's achievement as a symbol of Ukraine’s resilience amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

In a Telegram post, Zelensky described the victory as "so important and so necessary for all of us now," emphasizing that Usyk’s retention of the championship belts proves that Ukraine will never give up. "We fight, and we will not give up what's ours," Zelensky wrote.

Usyk’s triumph, following his first victory over Fury in May 2024, also makes him the first undisputed heavyweight world champion of the four-belt era. His professional record now stands at 23-0, with 14 knockouts.

'Christmas gift'

Meanwhile, Fury, unhappy with the decision, claimed that Usyk received a "Christmas gift" from the judges. Despite acknowledging the finality of the result, Fury expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome.

"I feel a little bit hard done by, actually a lot," Fury said. He also seemed uncertain about his future in boxing, stating, "You might see me fight again, you might not. Who knows?"