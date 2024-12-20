Lille: French former boxing world title holder Thierry Jacob has died at the age of 59, the mayor of his home city Calais announced on Friday.

Jacob took the WBC super bantamweight title in 1992, defeating Mexico's Daniel Zaragoza in front of his local fans in Calais.

"We begin this day with sad news. Thierry Jacob died overnight, so young," Natacha Bouchart, mayor of the northern port city, announced on Facebook.

Jacob turned professional in 1984, retiring a decade later with a 39-6 record, losing his WBC title at his first defence against American Tracy Harris Patterson in New York.