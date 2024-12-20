Dubai: Meet The Wind. The sextet South Korean boy group who seemed shy at first, transformed into a group who kept the crowd up on their feet, singing and dancing, at a performance in Abu Dhabi.

After debuting in 2023, the group was back for the second time in the UAE, this time performing for the crowd at the Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi, on November 15 and 16.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, the group spoke about their love for their fans, their music making process, journey so far and the artists they look up to.

“For us, ‘Seventeen’ and ‘Highlight’ are our inspirations. We admire how they’ve maintained great teamwork over such a long time and consistently delivered amazing performances,” said group member An Chanwon.

The group debuted in May 2023 with Kim Heesoo, 20, taking the role of the leader. The other members include Thanatorn,19, Park Hayuchan,17, Choi Hanbin,17, An Chanwon,16, and Jang Hyounjoon, 16.