Dubai: The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged the public to exercise extreme caution as thunderstorms are expected to continue affecting most regions of Saudi Arabia until Saturday.

In its advisory, the directorate recommended that people avoid valleys susceptible to torrents, including refraining from swimming in these areas.

Authorities emphasised the importance of adhering to safety guidelines shared on various media and social media channels.

The Mecca region, including cities like Jeddah, Mecca, Bahra, Al Jamoum, Khulais, Al Kamil, Rabigh, and others, is expected to experience light to moderate rain, which could potentially lead to flash floods, hail, and gusty winds capable of stirring up dust.

Similarly, the Riyadh region will see light rain accompanied by dust-stirring winds in cities such as Riyadh, Afif, Al Dawadmi, and Al Quwayiyah, among others.

Medina is also bracing for light to moderate rainfall, while regions including Al-Baha, Tabuk, Al Jouf, Hail, the Northern Borders, and the Eastern Province will witness light rain showers.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also announced that snowfall is expected to occur today, Friday, in the mountains of Tabuk.

The NCM’s latest weather report also predicts cold to very cold weather in parts of the northern regions of Saudi Arabia, with chances of light to moderate thunderstorms, accompanied by hail, and active winds stirring dust and sand across parts of Mecca, Medina, Hail, Northern Borders, Al Jouf, and Tabuk regions.