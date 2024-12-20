Cairo: A new group of pilgrims invited by a Saudi royal programme to perform the Umrah or minor pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia have arrived in the city of Medina, home to Islam’s second holiest site.

In November, Saudi King Salman approved hosting 1,000 Umrah pilgrims from 66 countries throughout the current Umrah season under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Programme for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit.

They are hosted in four groups throughout the current Islamic year 1446 under the programme implemented and supervised by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance. The programme provides comprehensive services to the invitees right from their departure from the home country until their return after completing the Umrah rituals.

The first batch of the invitees in this year’s edition of the programme visited the kingdom late last month.

The second group numbering 250 pilgrims Thursday arrived in Medina. They came from 14 countries, namely Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Kosovo, Macedonia, Austria, Montenegro, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Spain, Britain, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Sweden, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.

After visiting Medina, home to the Prophet’s Mosque, they will head to Mecca where they will perform the Umrah in the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest place.

The main rituals of the Umrah are encircling the Holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque seven times known as Tawaf, and likewise walking back and forth between the hills of Safa and Marwah, a rite called Sa’i, in the Grand Mosque.

Saudi authorities have recommended the faithful to perform the rites in serenity by choosing the most favourable times of the day and avoiding congestion at the holy site.