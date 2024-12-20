Dubai: Kuwait authorities are investigating an alleged assault at a cooperative society after a cashier claimed he was beaten and threatened by a security officer for performing the Maghrib prayer while on duty.

The incident, reported by a 33-year-old expatriate, has drawn immediate attention from local law enforcement.

The cashier, who works at the cooperative society, filed a complaint with Shamiya Police Station, stating that the attack took place two days ago at 5:05 pm, during the Maghrib prayer.

According to the cashier, the security officer threatened him, saying, “I will stomp on your head and your father’s head,” and demanded that he not pray again during working hours.

In response to the complaint, investigators have ordered the detention of the security officer and instructed officers to conduct a full background check, including reviewing any criminal records.

Surveillance footage from the scene, if available, will also be examined, and witness statements are being gathered as part of the investigation.