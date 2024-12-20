MUNICH: The German Super Cup will bear the name of Franz Beckenbauer, who died earlier this year, from 2025, the German Football League (DFL) announced on Friday.

Beckenbauer, nicknamed 'Der Kaiser' for his dominant style on the field, was one of the greatest players of all time and died in January aged 78.

He won the Bundesliga five times as a player (1969, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1982) and the German Cup four times (1966, 1969, 1969 and 1971).

"The annual duel between the German champion and the German Cup winner will in future be called the Franz Beckenbauer Super Cup," said the DFL in a statement.