Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Zayed the Second Medal on Barbara Creecy, Minister of Transport of the Republic of South Africa and former Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment. The award recognises her significant contributions to the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), hosted in the UAE last year.
Mahash Saeed Alhameli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, presented the medal to Creecy, who expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the honour. She also praised the historic UAE Consensus achieved during COP28, which has become a key reference framework and cornerstone for global climate action and sustainability.
For his part, Alhameli congratulated Creecy on the award and commended South Africa’s participation in COP28, as well as its support for the historic UAE Consensus, which promotes coordination and collaboration to safeguard humanity and the planet.