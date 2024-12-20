Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Zayed the Second Medal on Barbara Creecy, Minister of Transport of the Republic of South Africa and former Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment. The award recognises her significant contributions to the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), hosted in the UAE last year.