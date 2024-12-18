Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Supreme President of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, on Wednesday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records in recognition of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language being awarded the title of the largest and most extensive historical linguistic project in the world, comprising 127 volumes.

He congratulated the achievement of this title, which underscores the significance of the extensive work and unprecedented scientific value provided by the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language. Sheikh Sultan emphasised that the recognition is a token of appreciation for everyone who contributed to the dictionary, including researchers, scholars, reviewers, editors, proofreaders, the publishing house, and the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, as well as other contributors and scholars in Arabic lexicography throughout the Arab world.

Sheikh Sultan added that Sharjah always takes pride in offering documented sciences and scientific and cultural projects for the entire Arab nation and the world, particularly noting the significant collaboration among scholars from various countries, which enhances the value of these vast works that preserve the history, sciences, and language of the Arab nation. He pointed out those encyclopedic projects will continue to provide further knowledge and insights across diverse fields.