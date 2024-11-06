Sharjah: A major undertaking to reconnect the Arab world with its legacy of scientific, artistic, and literary achievements through a reference book was announced at the opening of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Wednesday.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday made the announcement of the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia during the SIBF opening ceremony at Expo Centre Sharjah.

In his speech, the Ruler of Sharjah highlighted efforts to promote the Arabic language, its literature, sciences, and history, underscoring the pivotal role of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language in this endeavour, and affirmed the commitment to advancing knowledge, spreading cultural awareness, and strengthening the Arabic language globally.

“Today, we celebrate two cherished events. First, the Sharjah International Book Fair itself – for books are the key to nations’ success, advancement, and development. In Sharjah, we value and honour them and those who champion them, knowing they are the architects of societies and generations, our finest companions and friends. As Al Mutanabbi famously said, ‘The dearest place in the world is the saddle of a galloping horse, and the best companion in life is a book.’

“Our second joy is the completion of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, a monumental scholarly achievement realised by a team of over 700 contributors, including writers, editors, reviewers, managers, and production staff. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to this significant cultural endeavour.”

Sheikh Sultan and Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority, during the tour Image Credit: WAM

Sheikh Sultan added: “The Corpus has been a personal dream, founded on my belief that preserving the language is also preserving its people, history, literature, and authentic identity. Over seven continuous years, supporters of the Arabic language worked tirelessly on this project, collecting linguistic resources, preserving the poetry of the past, documenting language rules, and recording cultural stories. May Allah reward them for their efforts, as the dictionary is now complete in 127 volumes.”

The Fair runs till November 17 Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The Ruler of Sharjah elaborated on the dictionary’s comprehensive scope, covering classical Arabic poetry, the Quran and Hadith language, and modern-day language from media and social discourse.

Major new project

Shiekh Sultan said: “I carry good news to the Arab world of its Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, and I am pleased to announce the launch of a new scholarly project, the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia, which will cover sciences, literature, arts, and notable figures. This ambitious initiative will reconnect the Arab world with its rich legacy of scientific, artistic, and literary achievements and the lives of its great scholars, jurists, philosophers, writers, poets, and many others, bridging the Arab world’s present with its illustrious past.”

Books in all genres are available from 2,522 publishers and exhibitors from 108 countries Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

‘Cultural Personality of the Year’

The Sharjah Ruler felicitated renowned Algerian author and novelist Ahlam Mosteghanemi, the ‘Cultural Personality of the Year’ for the 43rd SIBF.

Sheikh Sultan presents the award to Ahlam Mosteghanemi in the presence of Sheikha Bodour Image Credit: WAM

He also paid tribute to the heads of Arabic language academies who contributed to the completion of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, alongside Al Qasimi Publications, which undertook the execution, printing, and presentation of the complete volumes, in addition to taking commemorative pictures.

Following the opening ceremony, Sheikh Sultan signed copies of the completed Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, the first-of-its-kind project to chronicle 17 centuries of the development of the Arabic language in 127 volumes, and honoured members of the team who worked tirelessly to bring the project to fruition.

He then toured SIBF accompanied and briefed by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

Record event

In his keynote address, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: “Yesterday [Tuesday] we concluded the publishers conference where over 2,000 publishers from 108 nations signed 3,000-plus contracts - the fourth consecutive year that this platform has facilitated the highest number of rights being bought and sold in the world. And for the next 12 days we have the best literaries from around the world who will enrich our visitors.”

Guest of Honour Morocco