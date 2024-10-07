Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) on Monday unveiled all details of the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), set to take place from November 6 to 17 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Under the theme ‘It starts with a book’, this year’s event will host 2,520 publishers from 112 countries and feature 400 authors signing their latest works.

The UAE leads the Arab participants with 234 publishers, Egypt with 172, Lebanon with 88, and Syria with 58. Internationally, the UK leads with 81 publishers, followed by India with 52.

SIBF will be home to 1,357 activities led by 250 guests from 63 countries.

The 43rd edition will celebrate Morocco as the Guest of Honour, showcasing its literary and cultural legacy. SIBF 2024 will also host 600 workshops for all age groups and introduce pre-booked exclusive workshops led by experts in creative writing.

The announcement, made at a press conference at SBA headquarters, was attended by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA; Ahmed El Tazi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF; and Mansour Al Hassani, General Coordinator of the Professional Conferences for the Sharjah International Book Fair.

During his address, Al Ameri said: “The book is the origin of all things and is the record of all human achievements. They safeguard the histories and accomplishments of nations, guiding societies as they advance. This is why the theme for this year’s fair is ‘It Starts with a Book’. It encapsulates the belief that every significant journey in learning and personal growth begins with a book, serving as a gateway to endless knowledge and understanding. In an era where information is abundant, it is important to recognise books as foundational tools that facilitate individual enlightenment and ultimately contribute to the collective progress of society.”

Morocco, Guest of Honour

Ambassador El Tazi said: “Our long-standing relationship with Sharjah and the UAE are evident in the collaborative spirit we share. This year, Morocco aims to leave a positive impact through a carefully curated agenda prepared by our Ministry of Culture and Communication which will represent the current Moroccan cultural scene through exhibits, seminars, and sessions featuring a distinguished group of philosophers, thinkers, and writers. In addition to activities outside the pavilion and the fair, the people of Sharjah will be given a glimpse into Morocco’s rich arts and heritage, showcasing our culture while nurturing a dialogue that celebrates creativity and knowledge.”

Distinguished Moroccan participants include sociologist Rahma Bourqia, Morocco’s first female university president; Mubarak Rabi, an expert in child psychology; Mohammed Achaari, recipient of the International Booker Prize for Arabic Fiction; historian Jamaa Baida; poet Latifa Miftah; philosopher Abdellah Belkeziz; and writer Abdessalam Benabdelali, winner of the Sultan Al Owais Award for Human Studies.

134 guests

The 43rd edition of SIBF will bring together a gathering of writers, thinkers, intellectuals, and artists, including laureates of prominent Arab and international awards. An assembly 134 guests will comprise 49 international speakers from 14 nations, 45 Arab guests from 17 countries as well as 40 Emirati speakers. These “thought leaders” will lead 500 cultural activities, ranging from panel discussions and readings to workshops and sessions exploring experiences across diverse art forms and literary genres.

Pre-booked workshops

This year’s SIBF will introduce pre-booked, specialised workshops conducted in Arabic and English. The Arabic-language workshops will span three days each, while the English sessions will last one day. Topics will include writing thrillers, literary editing, and therapeutic writing, led by Arab and international authors such as Ahmed Mourad, Ahmed Abdel Majeed, Rupi Kaur, Isabella Maldonado, and others.

Emirati and Arab writers

The international event will also feature a lineup of Emirati writers, intellectuals, and poets, including Dr Sultan Al Ameemi, Dr Saeed Al Dhaheri, Dr Hamad Bin seray, author Ibrahim Al-Hashimi, poet Ali Al Abdan, author Eman Al Yousuf, poet Amal Al Sahlawi, author Salma Al Hafeeti, writer Abdullah Al Hassawi, among others.

They will be joined by some of the Arab world’s literary figures in the cultural programme such as Egyptian actor Ahmed Ezz; Ahmed Mourad; economist Ahmed El Sayed Al Naggar; Dr Saad Al Bazai; and Dr Amir Taj Elsir. Additionally, poets and novelists in attendance include Egyptian poet Hisham El Gakh, novelist Ibrahim Abdel Meguid, writer Laila Al-Othman, poet Adham Fathy, and author Saad Al Rifai.

International guests

International figures at this year’s fair include Bulgarian poet and playwright Georgi Gospodinov, an author who was awarded the 2023 International Booker Prize and whose works have been translated into over 38 languages. Canadian theoretical physicist and cosmologist Professor Lawrence M. Krauss, renowned for his works The Physics of Star Trek, A Universe from Nothing, and The Physics of Climate Change, will also be a featured guest.

They will be joined by Pakistani novelist Amna Mufti, author of Paani Mar Raha Hai; British author Tahir Shah, known for The Caliph’s House and other best-selling works, and South African poet and writer Iain S. Thomas, known for his books I Wrote This for You and Every Word You Cannot Say.

Global historian Professor Peter Frankopan from the UK, author of The Silk Roads: A New History of the World, will be a key participant. Joining him will be Brandy Gillmore from the US, an expert on mind-body healing and author of Master Your Mind and Energy to Heal Your Body: You Can Be Your Own Cure. Indian actress and author Huma Qureshi, known for her book Zeba: An Accidental Superhero, will also participate in the fair.

As in past editions, the book signing corner will host over 400 authors from diverse nationalities and literary disciplines, offering visitors a chance to have their latest works personally signed.

Thriller Festival

The third edition of the Thriller Festival will return to SIBF from November 7 to 10 in collaboration with Thriller Festival NY. This event will unite visitors with authors specialising in thriller and crime fiction. It will offer a platform for seven international and seven Arab best-selling authors to engage directly with fans of mystery, suspense, and thrillers across the region. Featured authors include Ahmed Mourad, Amir Atef, Yehia Safwat, Saad Abed Al Badr, Mohammed Al Nasser, John J. Nance, and Tess Gerritsen.

600 workshops

The 43rd edition will offer a wide array of workshops and theatrical performances. The fair will present 600 workshops, delivering an interactive learning experience that addresses diverse interests. This includes 465 workshops tailored for adults and children, and 135 dedicated to early childhood, focusing on nurturing skills.

In addition to workshops, this year’s fair will showcase 105 performances spanning theatre, roaming shows, and symphonic concerts, led by a lineup of international artists from nine countries.

47 live cooking sessions

The Cookery Corner will host 47 live cooking sessions featuring 17 guest chefs from 13 countries, including debut participants from Vietnam, Oman, Slovenia, and Nepal. This year’s lineup includes Anita Šumer, a Slovenian sourdough artist; and Anna Haugh, an Irish restaurateur and MasterChef: The Professionals judge. They will be joined by Elmarie Berry, a South African food stylist; Lina Saad, an award-winning Lebanese chef; and Ruby Bhogal, known for her fusion of Indian and British culinary traditions.

Social Media Station

The Social Media Station will also feature daily specialised workshops addressing a wide range of topics. These sessions will cover enhancing partnerships and collaborations with influencers, examining the role of AI in shaping the future of social media platforms, and exploring AI-driven content creation.

Publishers Conference

The 14th Publishers Conference, running from November 3 to 5, will feature professionals from 108 countries, including the Central African Republic’s inaugural participation, and over 47 international speakers.

This year’s conference will enhance interactivity with 30 small-group workshops addressing key publishing topics such as content marketing, audiobook production, AI applications, digital distribution strategies, and sustainability. It will also facilitate networking and business deal opportunities while exchanging insights on the industry’s future.

Library Conference