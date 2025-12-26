Abu Dhabi opens 16 new parks in Al Shamkhah for residents

Al Shamkhah district welcomes 16 new parks for families and fitness
Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has opened 16 new public parks across the Al Shamkhah district, expanding the capital’s network of neighbourhood green spaces as part of a broader initiative to enhance urban liveability.
Spread across residential areas, the parks are designed to serve families and residents of all ages. They feature wide landscaped lawns, eight outdoor fitness zones, 25 sports courts, and 26 children’s play areas built to inclusive standards. Walking tracks, shaded seating, and communal spaces have also been integrated to encourage everyday recreation and social interaction.
“The parks in Al Shamkhah are thoughtfully designed to enrich residents’ quality of life by providing safe and welcoming environments for relaxation, socialising, and outdoor activities,” said Eng Khalifa Abdulla Alqemzi, Head of Capital Projects Execution – Abu Dhabi at DMT.
“In line with the Year of Community, these recreational hubs aim to strengthen social bonds, encourage connection, and enhance a sense of belonging.”
The Al Shamkhah parks are part of a wider programme to expand public amenities across Abu Dhabi. Similar community spaces have been delivered this year in areas including Al Falah and Mohammed bin Zayed City, reflecting DMT’s focus on developing integrated neighbourhoods that support active lifestyles and improve daily life in the emirate.
