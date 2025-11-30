Four Dubai parks renamed and opening time changed for 20 by Dubai Municipality

For 1st time, tracks inside many parks to open early for nature-friendly morning routines
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has rolled out sweeping changes to park facilities across the emirate, introducing earlier opening times and renaming five popular green spaces to better serve residents seeking morning fitness routines.
The civic body announced that jogging tracks inside 20 residential parks will now open daily from 5am for the first time, marking a shift in operational hours. The move is designed to enable Dubai residents to have "a refreshing and active start to the day in the heart of nature" earlier than before.
In addition to the tracks inside those parks, residents can also make use of jogging tracks outside 18 neighbourhood parks that have been equipped with outdoor facilities.
According to an announcement by Dubai Municipality in May 2024, new timings for “lakeside parks, residential parks and playgrounds,” were set as “from 8am to 11pm from Monday to Thursday, and 8am to 12 midnight on Friday, Saturday and official holidays”.
While announcing the new operational changes, Dubai Municipality has also revealed the renaming of some of the emirate's most frequented parks. The rebranding exercise appears to reflect geographical accuracy and community identity.
As per the new lists revealed by the civic body, Al Quoz Pond Park is now known as Ghadeer Al Tair Pond Park, Al Qusais Pond Park is now Al Twar Pond Park, Oud Al Muteena First Park becomes Al Muteena Fourth Park, and Al Qusais Third Park has been renamed as Al Twar Fourth 1 Park.
The 20 parks with jogging tracks inside the premises now opening at 5am include Al Barsha Pond Park, Al Barsha Second 1 Park, Al Barsha Second 2 Park, Al Barsha Second 3 Park, Ghadeer Al Tair Pond Park (formerly Al Quoz Pond Park), Al Satwa Park, Al Quoz First Park, Umm Suqeim Park, Al Nahda Pond Park, and Al Twar Pond Park (formerly Al Qusais Pond Park).
The list continues with Abu Hail Park, Al Muhaisnah 3 Park, Al Twar 1 Park, Al Muteena Fourth Park (formerly Oud Al Muteena First Park), Al Khawaneej Pond Park, Al Muhaisnah 1 Park, Al Warqa Third 1 Park, Nad Al Sheba First Park, Al Lisaili Park, and one additional location.
Meanwhile, the 18 parks with jogging tracks outside the compound include Al Sufouh Park, Al Barsha South Park, Nad Al Sheba 2 Park, Nad Al Sheba 4 Park, Blossoms Park in Nad Al Sheba, Al Lisaili Park, Al Muteena Second Park, Al Muteena First 2 Park, Al Muteena First 3 Park, Al Muteena First 4 Park, Al Warqa Second 1 Park, Nad Al Hamar Park, Al Garhoud 3 Park, Al Masjid Park in Al Twar, Al Twar Second Park, Al Twar Third Park, Al Qusais Second Park, and Al Twar Fourth 1 Park (formerly Al Qusais Third Park).
There are more than 220 public parks in Dubai, and 80 per cent of them are now fully accessible to People of Determination, according to the civic body. This forms part of Dubai's broader commitment to inclusive urban planning and community wellbeing.
The early opening initiative is expected to prove particularly popular during summer months when residents seek to exercise before temperatures soar.
