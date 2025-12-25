Sheikh Hamdan reveals stunning new artwork at Nad Al Sheba in Dubai

Installation by Emirati artist Latifa Saeed celebrates Dubai’s creativity and progress
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, shared a glimpse of a striking new art installation on his Instagram stories on Thursday.
The piece, now adorning the Nad Al Sheba roundabout (Alsarmadi), was created by Emirati artist Latifa Saeed in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The installation celebrates Dubai’s spirit of progress, highlighting the city’s legacy of creativity, innovation and continuous evolution.
