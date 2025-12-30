GOLD/FOREX
NYE 2026 in UAE: Dubai announces park timings for New Year celebrations

Dubai Frame to host fireworks and drone show as parks stay open late

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
New Year 2026 in Dubai: Major parks open late for celebrations
Dubai Municipality

Dubai is gearing up to welcome 2026 with spectacular celebrations, including record-breaking fireworks and a first-ever drone show at Dubai Frame.

To make the most of the holiday, Dubai Municipality has announced extended hours for its public parks and recreational facilities on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026.

Dubai Frame

  • Timing: 8:00 am– 9:00 pm

  • Highlight: Enjoy breathtaking fireworks and a unique drone show for the first time during the New Year celebrations.

Major Parks

  • Al Safa Park: 8:00 am– 1:00 am

  • Zabeel Park: 8:00 am– 1:00 am

  • Creek Park & Mushrif National Park: 8:00 am– 12:00 am

  • Al Mamzar Park: 6:00 am– 12:00 am

Residential Parks & Plazas

  • Timing: 8:00 am– 12:00 am

Children & Educational Parks

  • Children’s City: 9:00 am– 8:00 pm

  • Quranic Park: Park 8:00 am– 12:00 am| Cave & Glass House 9:00 am– 8:30 pm

Lake Parks

  • Timing: 8:00 am– 1:00 am

On 31 December 2025, select lake and neighbourhood parks will also remain open for extended hours, including:

  • Leem Lake Park – Hatta

  • Al Wadi Park – Hatta

  • Ghadeer Al Tair Pond Park

  • Al Barsha Pond Park

  • Al Twar Pond Park

  • Al Nahda Pond Park

  • Al Khawaneej Pond Park

  • Al Warga Third Park 1

  • Umm Suqeim Park

  • Al Khazan Park

  • Al Satwa Park

  • Al Quoz Park 1

With these extended hours, residents and visitors can enjoy Dubai’s parks and leisure destinations throughout the New Year celebrations, combining festive fun with outdoor relaxation.

