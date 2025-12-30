Dubai Frame to host fireworks and drone show as parks stay open late
Dubai is gearing up to welcome 2026 with spectacular celebrations, including record-breaking fireworks and a first-ever drone show at Dubai Frame.
To make the most of the holiday, Dubai Municipality has announced extended hours for its public parks and recreational facilities on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026.
Timing: 8:00 am– 9:00 pm
Highlight: Enjoy breathtaking fireworks and a unique drone show for the first time during the New Year celebrations.
Al Safa Park: 8:00 am– 1:00 am
Zabeel Park: 8:00 am– 1:00 am
Creek Park & Mushrif National Park: 8:00 am– 12:00 am
Al Mamzar Park: 6:00 am– 12:00 am
Timing: 8:00 am– 12:00 am
Children’s City: 9:00 am– 8:00 pm
Quranic Park: Park 8:00 am– 12:00 am| Cave & Glass House 9:00 am– 8:30 pm
Timing: 8:00 am– 1:00 am
On 31 December 2025, select lake and neighbourhood parks will also remain open for extended hours, including:
Leem Lake Park – Hatta
Al Wadi Park – Hatta
Ghadeer Al Tair Pond Park
Al Barsha Pond Park
Al Twar Pond Park
Al Nahda Pond Park
Al Khawaneej Pond Park
Al Warga Third Park 1
Umm Suqeim Park
Al Khazan Park
Al Satwa Park
Al Quoz Park 1
With these extended hours, residents and visitors can enjoy Dubai’s parks and leisure destinations throughout the New Year celebrations, combining festive fun with outdoor relaxation.
