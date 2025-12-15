GOLD/FOREX
Where to catch fireworks and drone shows every day across Dubai in December 2025

From daily creekside fireworks to DSF drone spectacles, Dubai’s skies shine all winter

Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
Eid Al Etihad fireworks at A Seef in Dubai.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Winter nights in Dubai just got a whole lot brighter. From daily fireworks displays to stunning drone shows lighting up the sky, there's no shortage of sparkle this season.

Whether you're looking for waterfront views, mountain backdrops, or cutting-edge tech performances, here's where to catch the best shows happening across the city.

1. Marsa Boulevard – nightly fireworks by the Creek

If you are looking to add some sparkle to your evening plans then head to Marsa Boulevard for stunning fireworks displays every single night at 8:30pm through January 11, 2026.

This beautiful new pop-up destination sits on the edge of Dubai Creek, right by Festival City. The fireworks light up the sky over the water while you explore beloved homegrown and international cafes and restaurants like Trio, Somewhere, London's Watchhouse, and Aussie cookie brand Brooki.

When: Daily at 8:30pm until January 11, 2026
Where: Marsa Boulevard, Dubai Creek

2. Dubai Festival City Mall – 38 days of fireworks

Dubai Festival City Mall is bringing the full marathon experience. From the moment Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) starts, catch fireworks every night at 8:30pm for all 38 days of the festival.

With the waterfront as its backdrop, Festival City becomes a giant open-air theatre. Expect big crowds, vibrant colours, and serious festive energy.

When: Nightly at 8:30pm for 38 days
Where: Dubai Festival City Mall waterfront

3. Hatta Wadi Hub – fireworks with a mountain view

If you love fireworks but prefer a quieter vibe, Hatta is your spot. Free fireworks light up the sky every Friday and Saturday at 8pm until December 31, with the stunning Hajar Mountains as your backdrop.

It's peaceful, beautiful, and a totally different way to experience the festive season. Plus, if you're planning something special for New Year's Eve, Hatta is putting on a midnight show that'll light up the mountains in the most dramatic way possible.

When: Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm until December 31 (New Year's Eve show at midnight)
Where: Hatta Wadi Hub

4. DSF Drone Shows – 1000 drones lighting up the sky

The DSF Drone Show is back and bigger than ever. From December 6 to January 12, catch spectacular performances featuring 1000 drones at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, with shows at 8pm and 10pm every night.

There are two different shows throughout the season. The first, running from December 6 to 26, celebrates DSF's 30th anniversary with drone formations and visuals highlighting three decades of the festival. The second show, starting December 27, blends tradition and modernity with drones telling stories through visuals of Dubai landmarks.

When: Nightly at 8pm and 10pm (December 6 to January 12)
Where: Bluewaters & The Beach, JBR

5. Pyro-Drone Shows – the ultimate sky spectacle

If you want to take it to the next level, the pyro-drone shows combine drone formations, fireworks, and live skydiving stunts all in one incredible performance.

These special shows happen on December 13, 2024, and January 11, 2025, at 8pm and 10pm at Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR. It's the kind of show that makes you stop scrolling and just stare at the sky.

When: December 13 and January 11 at 8pm and 10pm
Where: Bluewaters Island & The Beach, JBR

Make the most of it

Whether you're chasing waterfront fireworks, mountain views, or futuristic drone displays, Dubai's winter skies are putting on a serious show this season. Pack your camera, grab your friends, and get ready for some seriously Instagrammable moments.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

