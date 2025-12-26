De Montfort University Dubai and Ehfaaz celebrate prestigious win for sustainability initiative

Prestigious award highlights DMU Dubai and Ehfaaz's sustainable innovation
De Montfort University Dubai (DMU Dubai) is proud to announce that its key partner, Ehfaaz, has been awarded a prestigious Gold in the Best Education and Awareness category at the inaugural International Sustainability Awards. This esteemed recognition highlights the success of their collaborative initiative, the Sustainovation Challenge.
The International Sustainability Awards ceremony celebrated groundbreaking achievements in sustainability worldwide, bringing together bold ideas and global recognition. Ehfaaz's win for the Sustainovation Challenge underscores the significant impact of the partnership with De Montfort University Dubai in fostering educational excellence and innovative solutions for a sustainable future.
Ruchi Agarwal, Head of the Faculty of Business and Law from De Montfort University Dubai and a lead organiser of the Sustainovation Challenge, extended her gratitude, stating, "It was truly a pleasure working with the Ehfaaz team on all the different versions of Sustainovation. Your partnership and support were invaluable to all the events’ success. It has been incredibly rewarding to build and achieve so much together."
Aliyu Mohammed Ali, Co-Founder & CEO of Ehfaaz, stated, “The Sustainovation Challenge was never just about awareness – it was about action. We didn’t want to run another sustainability workshop. We wanted to build a launchpad for climate innovators. This award validates that vision and honours all those who participated, pitched, and prototyped their way toward a more circular UAE. It also honours the powerful partnership we’ve built with DMU Dubai – a blueprint for how academia and startups can co-create lasting change.”
Dr. Adham Fayad, a driving force and a lead organiser of the Sustainovation Challenge, added "Seeing the Sustainovation Challenge evolve from a promising idea into a reality that's now winning international awards is incredibly gratifying. This recognition truly celebrates the collective vision and dedication of everyone involved.
The Sustainovation Challenge was the result of a powerful strategic alliance between De Montfort University Dubai and Ehfaaz. Together, they drove the initiative from conceptualisation to execution, ensuring its success. This award recognises the strength of their combined expertise in promoting sustainability through practical engagement.
