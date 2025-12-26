De Montfort University Dubai and Ehfaaz celebrate prestigious win for sustainability initiative

The International Sustainability Awards ceremony celebrated groundbreaking achievements in sustainability worldwide, bringing together bold ideas and global recognition. Ehfaaz's win for the Sustainovation Challenge underscores the significant impact of the partnership with De Montfort University Dubai in fostering educational excellence and innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

Ruchi Agarwal, Head of the Faculty of Business and Law from De Montfort University Dubai and a lead organiser of the Sustainovation Challenge, extended her gratitude, stating, "It was truly a pleasure working with the Ehfaaz team on all the different versions of Sustainovation. Your partnership and support were invaluable to all the events’ success. It has been incredibly rewarding to build and achieve so much together."