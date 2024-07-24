Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has opened applications for Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) Awards 2024, a prestigious initiative that honours authors, publishers and translators for their contributions to Arabic and international literature.

The deadline for submissions is August 31, 2024, and the winners will be announced during the grand opening ceremony of the 43rd edition of SIBF. This annual event aims to celebrate and promote literary talents, foster a culture of reading, and advance the global publishing industry.

The awards reflect SBA’s commitment to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to reinforce SIBF’s role in propelling writing, translating and publishing Arabic and international books, as well as honouring creative visionaries who offer the world enlightening content in recognition of their outstanding efforts.

With a prize pool of Dh625,000, the annual awards are divided into several main categories, including the Sharjah Award for Emirati Books, Sharjah Award for the Best Arabic Novel, Sharjah Award for the Best International Book, and Sharjah Publisher Recognition Award. Participants can submit their entries and gain more insights into the criteria and rules on SIBF’s official website.

Award for an Emirati Book

The Sharjah Award for Emirati Books is divided into four subcategories with a prize pool of worth Dh300,000, celebrating and incentivising Emirati literary talents. ‘The Best Emirati Book for First-Time Authors’, with a prize of Dh50,000, honours debut novels by emerging Emirati authors. ‘The Best Emirati Novel Award’, ‘Best Emirati Creative Literature Book’, and ‘Best Emirati Academic Book’ subcategories aim to encourage and recognise the efforts of authors, researchers, and publishers in enriching the UAE’s collection with outstanding and valuable literary and academic works.

Award for the Best Arabic Novel

The Sharjah Award for the Best Arabic Novel, worth Dh150,000, recognises outstanding works of fiction that demonstrate authenticity, originality, and creative approaches to addressing the realities and challenges facing the Arab world. The award is split evenly between the author and publisher, serving as an incentive to collaborate on producing novels that captivate readers with fresh perspectives and innovative literary techniques.

Award for the Best International Book

The Sharjah Award for the Best International Book, worth a total of Dh100,000, recognises outstanding works of fiction and non-fiction written in English and is split into two subcategories. ‘The Best International Fiction Book’ subcategory honours imaginative novels and short story collections that captivate readers, while ‘The Best International Non-Fiction Book’ subcategory celebrates nonfiction works that shed light on aspects of social life and history, providing readers with factual insights and knowledge.

The Sharjah Publisher Recognition Award