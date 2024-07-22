Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has officially opened registration for the 14th edition of the Publishers Conference, scheduled to take place from November 3 to 5, 2024. The conference will serve as a precursor to the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024).
Registration is open until August 30, 2024, through the SBA website.
The focus of the conference this year is on dealing with the challenges facing the publishing industry today, as well as market trends and consumer preferences.
Topics include advancements in digital publishing, audiobooks, and artificial intelligence, aiming to sustain the sector and expand its reach. The conference will feature prominent publishers, literary agents, and industry leaders from the Arab world and beyond.
Participation from across the world
In 2023, the conference attracted participants from 106 countries, establishing itself as a premier platform for rights transactions, strategic partnerships, and cross-cultural knowledge sharing. Attendees engaged in discussions, exchanged market insights, and explored diverse reading preferences and cultural contexts. Professional workshops enhanced session effectiveness and participant engagement.
This year’s agenda promises valuable networking opportunities, industry expertise, and innovative solutions. Experts will share insights on trends, best practices, and innovations in sustainable publishing.
Why you should participate
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, emphasised the conference’s importance in addressing industry developments and challenges.
“The Publishers Conference is essential in navigating the complexities of knowledge production and the book industry. We aim to formulate solutions, build strategic partnerships, and ensure a resilient and sustainable future for publishing, which is crucial for the sector’s development and progress.
Boost for publishing sector
Mansour Al Hassani, director of publishing services at SBA, underscored the conference’s position in advancing the publishing industry.
“The Publishers Conference has proven to deliver a substantial intellectual and technological boost to local and global publishing sectors. By convening key stakeholders, including publishers, literary agents, and experts, we facilitate a platform for collaboration and innovation.
“Through attendance, participants will gain invaluable insights into industry advancements, hear firsthand accounts of successful ventures, and engage in rights trading and partnership agreements. This emphasis on professional development underscores the conference’s significance as a vital component of the publishing sector, providing attendees with the knowledge, skills, and connections necessary to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.”