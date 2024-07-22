Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has officially opened registration for the 14th edition of the Publishers Conference, scheduled to take place from November 3 to 5, 2024. The conference will serve as a precursor to the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024).

Registration is open until August 30, 2024, through the SBA website.

The focus of the conference this year is on dealing with the challenges facing the publishing industry today, as well as market trends and consumer preferences.

Topics include advancements in digital publishing, audiobooks, and artificial intelligence, aiming to sustain the sector and expand its reach. The conference will feature prominent publishers, literary agents, and industry leaders from the Arab world and beyond.

Participation from across the world

In 2023, the conference attracted participants from 106 countries, establishing itself as a premier platform for rights transactions, strategic partnerships, and cross-cultural knowledge sharing. Attendees engaged in discussions, exchanged market insights, and explored diverse reading preferences and cultural contexts. Professional workshops enhanced session effectiveness and participant engagement.

Registration is open until August 30, 2024.

This year’s agenda promises valuable networking opportunities, industry expertise, and innovative solutions. Experts will share insights on trends, best practices, and innovations in sustainable publishing.

Why you should participate

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, emphasised the conference’s importance in addressing industry developments and challenges.

Professional workshops enhanced session effectiveness and participant engagement.

“The Publishers Conference is essential in navigating the complexities of knowledge production and the book industry. We aim to formulate solutions, build strategic partnerships, and ensure a resilient and sustainable future for publishing, which is crucial for the sector’s development and progress.

Boost for publishing sector

Mansour Al Hassani, director of publishing services at SBA, underscored the conference’s position in advancing the publishing industry.

This year’s agenda promises valuable networking opportunities, industry expertise, and innovative solutions.

“The Publishers Conference has proven to deliver a substantial intellectual and technological boost to local and global publishing sectors. By convening key stakeholders, including publishers, literary agents, and experts, we facilitate a platform for collaboration and innovation.