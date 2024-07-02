Seoul: Emirati-Korean cultural exchange was at the forefront of Sharjah Book Authority’s (SBA) participation at the 2024 Seoul International Book Fair from June 26 to 30.
The SBA leveraged its presence at the Fair to highlight the diverse cultural programmes organised throughout the year in Sharjah. This included showcasing the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) and the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), to more than 350 Korean publishers, 122 international publishing houses from 18 countries, 180 authors, and visitors to the Seoul International Book Fair.
The authority also showcased Sharjah’s calendar of international conferences, including the Sharjah Publishers Conference, Sharjah Booksellers Conference, and Sharjah Animation Conference, as well as its international awards such as the annual Sharjah Translation ‘Turjuman’ Award, Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Award, and SIBF Awards.
Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Korea, visited SBA’s pavilion at the event, where he met with the SBA delegates and discussed the concerted efforts aimed at the enhancement of cultural and literary exchange between Sharjah and Korea.
During the visit, the delegation held a number of meetings with publishers from Korea, Thailand, and other countries through which they discussed collaboration opportunities.
Books as bridges
Khoula Al Mujaini, director of Events and Marketing at SBA, said: “Building upon Sharjah’s participation last year as the Guest of Honour [at the Seoul International Book Fair 2023] provided an exceptional opportunity to showcase Arab and Emirati culture on the global stage…We believe that books serve as a powerful bridge connecting nations, and our participation reflects our dedication to furthering mutual understanding and global cultural dialogue.”