The authority also showcased Sharjah’s calendar of international conferences, including the Sharjah Publishers Conference, Sharjah Booksellers Conference, and Sharjah Animation Conference, as well as its international awards such as the annual Sharjah Translation ‘Turjuman’ Award, Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Award, and SIBF Awards.

Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Korea, visited SBA’s pavilion at the event, where he met with the SBA delegates and discussed the concerted efforts aimed at the enhancement of cultural and literary exchange between Sharjah and Korea.

During the visit, the delegation held a number of meetings with publishers from Korea, Thailand, and other countries through which they discussed collaboration opportunities.

Books as bridges