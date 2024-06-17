Dubai: Ghaya Al Ababi, the UAE's celebrated 14-year-old environmental activist, was recently invited to explore Korean culture, in Abu Dhabi.

Earning the title ‘Green Girl’, Ababi has emerged as a powerful voice advocating for climate action and sustainability in the UAE.

She made history last year as the youngest environmental activist to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP28, held in Dubai Expo City.

It was at COP28 last year that Al Ababi’s connection with Korea blossomed. She shared the stage as a panelist with Grace Jooeun Choi, a student from Korea, for the COP28 event called ‘Our Green Environment’.

The two became friends and Jooeun wanted to introduce Al Ababi to Korean culture.

Al Ababi’s invitation to a Korean culture workshop at the Korean Culture Center, was ideated and led by Yoo Jeh-seung, the Korean Ambassador to the UAE.

At the Korean Cultural Centre, Al Ababi participated in a range of traditional activities. These included Tuho (archery throwing), jegichagi (a kicking game), and the creation of exquisite mother-of-pearl crafts. She also donned the elegant hanbok, a national attire of Korea.

The visit extended to the Korean Embassy, where Al Ababi was treated to a delightful selection of Korean cuisine.

The dishes included Galbi-jjim (braised beef short ribs), gimbap (seaweed rice rolls), and tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes).