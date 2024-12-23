The competition, held over two days at the Marib drift track, featured preliminary qualifying rounds to determine the top contenders, followed by final performances and vehicle control manoeuvres. This event is one of the festival’s highlights, attracting drift champions from around the world.

The competitions were divided into two categories, bringing together professional drivers and stars from various countries. The Pro Drift category, reserved exclusively for experienced drivers, did not allow participation from amateurs or beginners. Spectators also enjoyed the amateur category featured in the competition.