Abu Dhabi: The Liwa International Festival in Abu Dhabi emirate has announced the results of the Liwa Drift competitions, where Russian Denis Megal claimed first place in the amateur category, followed by Russian Anatoly Shcherbak in second place, and Salvadoran Mohamed Nasser Al Harbley in third place.
In the professional category, Mohamed Nasser Al Harbley secured first place, with Emirati Mohamed Al Mansouri taking second place, and Egyptian Karim Rashid finishing in third.
The competition, held over two days at the Marib drift track, featured preliminary qualifying rounds to determine the top contenders, followed by final performances and vehicle control manoeuvres. This event is one of the festival’s highlights, attracting drift champions from around the world.
The competitions were divided into two categories, bringing together professional drivers and stars from various countries. The Pro Drift category, reserved exclusively for experienced drivers, did not allow participation from amateurs or beginners. Spectators also enjoyed the amateur category featured in the competition.
Additionally, on Monday, the Arabian Horse Race will kick off at a special track in the Tel Marib area, featuring elite riders and purebred Arabian horses. Sultan Mohammed Al Mazrouei, a member of the organising committee, stated the race blends heritage with modern competition.