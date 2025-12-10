UAE celebrates sustainability leaders at inaugural excellence awards

Since its announcement in November, more than 100 organisations and individuals submitted nominations for the awards, from which 20 winners were carefully selected by an esteemed jury. This year’s panel includes Fatma Alhantoubi, Director of the Environmental Research and Legislation Department at the Fujairah Environment Authority and Director of the Sustainability Committee at the Fujairah Cultural Association; Dr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Sustainable Development at Masdar City; Dr. Fadi Al Faris, CEO of SEE Environment; and Ahmed Samir Elbermbali, Sustainability Director for the Middle East, Caspian Sea, and Africa at Bureau Veritas.