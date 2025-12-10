UAE celebrates sustainability leaders at inaugural excellence awards

Gulf News and BeingShe launch the first Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025 today
A celebration of sustainability leadership, innovation, and impact will take centrestage today as the Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025 by Gulf News and BeingShe gets underway at the SEE Institute, The Sustainable City Dubai.
Now in its inaugural edition, the prestigious awards night will honour about 20 trailblazing organisations and individuals across sectors including construction, retail, healthcare, free zones, agriculture, technology, and finance.
Each winner has been recognised for their exceptional contributions to embedding sustainability into their business practices, advancing innovation, and driving measurable environmental and social impact across the UAE.
Dr. Habiba Al Marashi, Co-Founder & Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group, will join as the chief guest and deliver the keynote address, joining dignitaries from Gulf News and BeingShe in presenting the awards.
On the importance of recognising sustainability leaders at this stage in the UAE’s transformation journey, she said: "The UAE is entering a decisive phase in its sustainability transformation — one defined not just by ambition, but by delivery, accountability and measurable impact. Recognising sustainability leaders now is crucial to amplifying national progress, rewarding genuine action and inspiring others to follow. These champions embody the UAE’s forward-looking vision and accelerate our collective capacity to build a resilient, competitive and climate-positive future."
She also highlighted how platforms like the awards can empower businesses and communities.
"Platforms like the Sustainability Excellence Awards ignite momentum. By elevating authentic and creative leadership, they push businesses and communities to break old patterns, innovate boldly and embrace sustainability as a driver of growth, prosperity and national pride. Such platforms cultivate a culture of excellence, encourage cross-sector collaboration and empower society to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s long-term environmental and economic transformation."
The title sponsor for the awards is Karma Developers, a company dedicated to low-carbon, wellness-focused communities.
Captain Pradeep Singh, Founder and Chairman of Karma Developers, said: "We, the founders of Karma Developers, supported the Sustainability Excellence Awards because we are deeply committed to shaping communities aligned with the UAE 2040 vision of wellbeing, green mobility, and resilient urban living. As developers passionate about low-carbon, wellness-centred environments, we believe recognising sustainability champions accelerates positive change. For us, this initiative reflects our purpose: building communities that balance design, environmental responsibility, and long-term human value."
"This partnership is an extension of our mission to embed sustainability into every project we create — from Trinity in Arjan and Milos in DLRC to Antalya in Sports City and our forthcoming green-gated community in DIP and commercial tower in Liwan. Guided by UAE 2040 principles of liveability, efficiency, and wellbeing, we aim to lead responsible development through healthier, smarter, future-ready communities."
The awards categories reflect the UAE’s growing focus on sustainable innovation, efficiency, and responsible business practices. From eco-efficient manufacturing and sustainable digital solutions to energy leadership and sustainable urban development, the winners exemplify how innovation and accountability can create lasting environmental and social impact.
Since its announcement in November, more than 100 organisations and individuals submitted nominations for the awards, from which 20 winners were carefully selected by an esteemed jury. This year’s panel includes Fatma Alhantoubi, Director of the Environmental Research and Legislation Department at the Fujairah Environment Authority and Director of the Sustainability Committee at the Fujairah Cultural Association; Dr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Sustainable Development at Masdar City; Dr. Fadi Al Faris, CEO of SEE Environment; and Ahmed Samir Elbermbali, Sustainability Director for the Middle East, Caspian Sea, and Africa at Bureau Veritas.
The event will feature entertainment curated by Artist Related Group, trophies supplied by Beetamax, and floral décor by Flowerista, enhancing the celebration of sustainability with thoughtful, eco-conscious touches. The programme will also include a sand art performance by Catherine Nunez.
The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025 not only shine a spotlight on organisational and individual achievements but also serve as a platform to accelerate sustainable transformation across industries. By highlighting exemplary practices, the awards encourage businesses and communities to innovate boldly and integrate sustainability into their core strategies, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to environmental stewardship, economic resilience, and social wellbeing.
