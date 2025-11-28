Al Rostamani Group and ICBA launch new hubs for innovation in climate-smart farming

Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani, Chairman of Al Rostamani Group, said: “It is with immense pride that our support and collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and ICBA have reached this significant milestone: the inauguration of the new ICBA facilities. These facilities are pivotal to advancing the UAE's strategic objectives in environmental and agricultural sustainability. The Al Rostamani Group's funding initiative is driven by our deep commitment to social responsibility and our firm belief in the impactful results of such projects. We view such collaboration as fundamental to Al Rostamani Group's endeavors in sustainability, innovation, education, and environmental preservation."