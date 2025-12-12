UAE ministry alert: This university’s students ineligible for jobs

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research strips recognition after violations
The UAE’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has issued a fresh notification confirming that all qualifications issued by Midocean University are no longer recognised in the country, following a comprehensive compliance review that found “fundamental violations” of national standards.
In its latest statement, the ministry said that recognition of academic qualifications from any foreign institution, including online universities, falls strictly under its jurisdiction.
After reviewing Midocean University’s operations, MoHESR determined that the institution “does not adhere to approved national standards and criteria due to fundamental violations concerning operational mechanisms and controls for delivering academic programmes.”
As a result, the ministry has withdrawn recognition of any and all academic degrees issued by the institution, adding that such qualifications “will not be accepted for employment or professional purposes within the UAE.”
The ministry said students who wish to contest individual cases may file appeals through established appeals and review mechanisms, though MoHESR “does not guarantee specific outcomes” for such requests.
The ministry urged students and parents to verify the licensing and accreditation status of any academic programme before enrolling.
The decision follows a wider scrutiny of Midocean University recently. The institution, which operated an office in Fujairah Free Zone, came under investigation after authorities identified discrepancies the university’s declared operations and adherence to approved national standards.
Earlier inspections, carried out jointly by MoHESR and local authorities, revealed that the university was offering educational services and registration support without meeting UAE accreditation and quality assurance requirements. The Ministry subsequently updated its official listings to mark the institution as not accredited, warning students that its degrees would carry no validity in the country.
MoHESR said the latest action reflects its “ongoing commitment to safeguarding students’ interests and upholding academic integrity,” stressing that it remains the sole entity responsible for recognising foreign and online degrees in the UAE.
The Ministry reiterated that all higher-education providers – whether physical campuses or online institutions – must comply fully with established national regulations to ensure credible, high-quality learning pathways for students.
